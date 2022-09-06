Leap Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Richard L. Schilsky, MD to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Richard L. Schilsky, MD, FASCO, FACP, FSCT to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2022. Dr. Schilsky brings over 40 years of experience in medicine and clinical research, specializing in new drug development and clinical trials for a wide range of cancers.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Schilsky, who brings a wealth of experience and deep knowledge to bolster Leap's drug development strategy," said Christopher Mirabelli, PhD, Chairman of Leap Therapeutics' Board. "He is a recognized key opinion leader in cancer research who has served in many academic and cooperative group leadership positions and on the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to support our major clinical initiatives and regulatory strategy in the years to come."

"I'm thrilled to join the Board of Leap at such an exciting time for the Company as we continue demonstrating the significant potential that DKN-01 has in treating patients with solid tumors, particularly those whose tumors express high levels of DKK1," said Dr. Schilsky. "I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Board members and the entire Leap management and scientific team to advance the pipeline and deliver meaningful cancer therapies to patients around the world."

Dr. Schilsky is the former Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and served as its President from 2008-2009. He spent the majority of his career at the University of Chicago , joining the faculty in 1984, and serving in many leadership positions including as Associate Dean for Clinical Research in the Biological Sciences Division, Chief of Hematology/Oncology in the Department of Medicine, and Director of the University of Chicago Cancer Research Center. From 1995 to 2010, Dr. Schilsky served as Chair of the Cancer and Leukemia Group B (CALGB), a national cooperative clinical research group funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). He has extensive experience working with both the NCI and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) having served as a member and Chair of the NCI Board of Scientific Advisors, member of the NCI Clinical and Translational Research Committee, and member and Chair of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) of the FDA. Dr. Schilsky has served on the editorial boards of many cancer journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology, and presently serves on the editorial board of the New England Journal of Medicine. Dr. Schilsky received his BA from the University of Pennsylvania and MD from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

