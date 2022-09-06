Theravance Biopharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH) will be participating in the following Fireside Chats, both of which will be webcast:

Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13 at 11:10 am ET ( 8:10 am PT / 4:10 pm IST )

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 14 at 1:30 pm ET ( 10:30 am PT / 6:30 pm IST )

Webcasts of the events may be accessed by visiting Theravance.com, under the Investors section, Presentations and Events. Replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s overarching purpose and goal as a biopharmaceutical company is focused on delivering Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant unmet patient needs.

