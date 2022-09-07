10th Annual Oliver Wyman Health Innovation Summit Explores 'New Norms, New Expectations' for Healthcare

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare is facing a set of challenges unlike any the industry has ever experienced, from increased competition and workforce struggles to eroding public trust. At the same time, innovations in science and technology, along with the evolution of care-delivery models, create a host of opportunities for the industry to reshape itself. More than 300 senior healthcare leaders from 150 companies committed to transforming healthcare will convene in Chicago on Sept. 19–21, 2022, to discuss the industry's future at the 10th annual Oliver Wyman Health Innovation Summit.

The invitation-only event, titled New Norms, New Expectations, brings together executives, experts, and influencers from across the globe to explore ways of creating positive change in healthcare. "As an industry, we face bigger challenges — and have greater obligations to society — than ever before." said Sam Glick, partner and global leader of Oliver Wyman's Health and Life Sciences practice. "At the same time, for those of us who are willing to take a hard look in the mirror and think differently about how we understand and engage with those we serve, there is more opportunity than we've ever had before. Understanding, compassion, and community connection are now as important as quality, affordability, and innovation."

Highlights of this year's Summit include:

Insights from some of the industry's most influential executives including the following speakers:

Renaissance 2022 , where attendees will dive into the macro societal trends driving disruption to how we do business, how we engage with consumers, and how we build and manage our workforce. The experience is derived from 18+ months of consumer research by the The New People Shaping our Future including The Citizens of the Metaverse, The Digital Boomers, The New Collars, The Virtual Natives, The Wellness Protagonist, The Psychedelic Adventurer and more.



Chicago's legendary improv group, The Second City , which launched the careers of Tina Fey , Steve Carell , and Stephen Colbert , will give us a humorous preview of the "New Norms" and "New Expectations" that we'll explore over the course of the Summit.





The MedCity News Insights Lounge will interview speakers and attendees live from the Summit about their strategies and views for the future of healthcare.





Executive Sessions on topics such as:

