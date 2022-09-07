Lummus Accelerates CO2 Reduction Goals Through Air Preheater Innovation

Technology strengthens decarbonization portfolio and builds on recent success

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced major advancements to the Lummus External Air Preheater (LEAP) technology. The latest innovations can significantly reduce CO2 emissions from cracking heaters at ethylene plants as well as other fired heaters.

"Lummus is committed to decarbonizing our entire technology portfolio, and these advancements underscore the continued progress we are making in meeting our commitments," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "This announcement builds on Lummus' recent launch of the industry's first net zero ethane cracker, plus other innovations, that will help operators and producers lower emissions from their investments."

Now available for commercial use, the LEAP technology can be applied to both new and existing heaters to help decarbonize some of the most carbon intensive petrochemical manufacturing processes. Some of the technology's enhanced features include:

lower fuel firing

much higher thermal efficiency

implementation in existing heaters with minimal mechanical changes

ability to combine with selective catalytic reduction systems to minimize nitrogen oxides emission

For more than half a century, Lummus has designed and supplied a wide range of fired heaters and heat exchangers for the petrochemical and refining industries, which include refinery heaters, steam superheaters, heaters for delayed coking units and steam reformers, and SRT® (short residence time) pyrolysis heaters for ethylene production.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

