Stratifyd secures $10M Series B3 funding round led by Georgian, announces new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Eric Healy and Jake Darley join Stratifyd's executive team to accelerate company growth and market position.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratifyd – a leading customer experience analytics and insights platform – announced today that Toronto-based investment firm Georgian expanded its investment in the company leading a $10M Series B3 funding round. Georgian's most recent investment enables Stratifyd to accelerate its product roadmap, hire key personnel and expand its presence in emerging vertical markets.

Stratifyd logo (PRNewswire)

To support Stratifyd's high-growth objectives, the company recently added Eric Healy and Jake Darley to its executive team, as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively. Healy and Darley each bring decades of experience working across leading enterprise software, marketing and technology services organizations.

Healy joins Stratifyd from Aura, a General Catalyst and Warburg Pincus-backed cybersecurity organization, where he worked in both general management and sales leadership roles. Eric's prior experience includes a role as President & Board Member of HGGC-backed, MyWebGrocer. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Publicis-Groupe owned Rosetta, where he was charged with enhancing Rosetta's position as a leading customer engagement and services firm, resulting in placement as an AdAge A-List agency.

Darley joins Stratifyd from Qualtrics, where he most recently served as COO for North American Enterprise Sales within EmployeeXM. Darley also built and led the Global Deal Operations organization for Revenue Operations at Qualtrics; his responsibilities spanned Deal Desk, Prescriptive Pricing & Deal Strategy, RFI/RFP Proposal Development, ROI Analysis and Competitive Intelligence. Prior to Qualtrics, Darley was employed by enterprise work management leader, Adobe Workfront as both Director of Financial Planning & Analysis and Director of Finance.

In their respective roles, Healy will define and communicate a compelling vision and growth strategy for Stratifyd's business, allowing the company to capitalize on opportunities as a leader in the Customer Experience (CX) software space; Darley will focus on creating operational efficiencies and financial best practices required to accelerate Stratifyd's growth.

"Stratifyd is at a key phase in the company's growth and bringing in seasoned executives is critical to optimizing vertical expansion, customer satisfaction, and overall scalability," said Simon Chong, co-founder and lead investor at Georgian. "Eric and Jake are proven executives who have shaped growing companies into market leaders. We're confident that their leadership, combined with the appetite for Stratifyd's best-in-class products, will propel Stratifyd in the customer experience market."

"In an age of high customer churn rates, it's undeniable that improvements to the customer experience have a significant impact on business success; 84% of companies that focus on CX investments experience a corresponding increase in revenue," said Eric Healy, Stratifyd's Chief Executive Officer. "Stratifyd best-in-class products and solution provide data analytics and capabilities that drive improved customer experiences across myriad industries. I look forward to working with the Board and the entire Stratifyd team to not only accelerate our growth but our overall impact in this market."

About Stratifyd

Founded in 2015, Charlotte-based Stratifyd puts the power of data science into the hands of business users through its experience analytics and insights platform. The company's Smart AI™ experience and insights platform is designed to help today's businesses that lack the time and resources to quickly uncover insights and drive value from experience, operational, and behavioral data. Herein, Stratifyd's vendor-neutral approach connects experience, behavioral, and operational data to remove data blind spots, uncover prescriptive insights, and enable smarter decisions. Stratifyd is trusted by startups, enterprise, and Fortune 500 companies to improve experiences across channels, drive efficiencies, and increase employee and customer loyalty. To learn more about the company's no-code approach to AI, visit www.stratifyd.com.

About Georgian

Georgian invests in high growth companies across North America that harness the power of data and trust. Based in Toronto, Georgian's team brings together software entrepreneurs, machine learning experts, experienced operators and investment professionals. To learn more about Georgian, please contact info@georgian.io or visit us at www.georgian.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stratifyd