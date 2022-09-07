Teletherapy Leader Partners with 16th Liberal Arts College in 2022

Gettysburg College launches teletherapy solution, Uwill, to increase capacity and provide after-hour support

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students, today, announced a partnership with Gettysburg College to support the counseling services available on campus and increase capacity. As the need for mental health support increases nationwide, Uwill's solution utilizes need and preferences to immediately match students with a diverse team of licensed and available counselors.

"Our goal is to provide comprehensive mental health and wellness services campus wide, for all Gettysburg students. We needed to remove barriers such as service hours, and to create an array of opportunities for all students to access quality care. Uwill will help ensure an experience where students can learn, lead, and succeed inside and outside of the classroom," said Krista Dhruv, Executive Director of Counseling and Wellness at Gettysburg College. "By providing the necessary mental health resources, we hope to support each and every student, providing them a sense of balance, and the ability to excel."

Gettysburg College is launching this teletherapy option at a time of increasing mental health challenges reported on campuses nationwide, where 95% of students felt their mental health negatively affected them within the past year. "At a time where mental health support is of paramount importance, Gettysburg's partnership with Uwill shows their dedication to student wellbeing and success," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill.

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first Higher-Ed therapist matching platform and wellness environment. The solution offers an immediate connection to an available licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, 24/7/365 crisis connection, wellness programming, detailed reporting and support. Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions worldwide including the UC Santa Barbara, Berklee Online, Xavier University, and Morgan State University to ensure their mental health and wellness environment meets student needs.

