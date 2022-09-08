BAILEYS INTRODUCES NEW LIMITED TIME OFFERING, BAILEYS S'MORES, AND OFFERS S'MORE WAYS TO TREAT YOURSELF THIS FALL!

The Classic Campfire Treat Meets the Iconic Taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S'mores galore! Move over pumpkin spice, s'mores is set to be the latest fall flavor trend as temperatures cool off and the cozy vibes officially kick in. This season, Baileys is giving you s'more ways to treat yourself with the new, limited time offering Baileys S'mores Irish Cream Liqueur, an indulgent take on the classic campfire treat. So don't worry about dusting off those hiking boots and brushing up on your fire-making skills. Baileys S'mores makes it easier than ever to kick back and indulge with friends and family from the comfort of your own home (or backyard) – no gear necessary.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9085451-baileys-smores-irish-cream-liqueur-and-baileys-smore-skillet-kit-with-smoreology/

Made with the iconic taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, Baileys S'mores blends the nostalgic flavors of toasted marshmallows and sweet graham crackers with a rich chocolate finish for a truly unique, melt-in-your-mouth Baileys taste experience. Whether enjoyed neat, with whipped coffee or even in a marshmallow shot, Baileys S'mores gives you more ways to enjoy the classic treat anytime, anywhere!

And if sipping Baileys S'mores is having you long for your favorite campfire indulgence, Baileys is serving up yet another way to treat yourself by partnering with Los Angeles-based artisan s'mores bakeshop, S'moreology, to curate a one-of-a-kind Baileys S'mores Skillet Kit perfect for fall gatherings. The Baileys S'mores Skillet Kit includes all of the ingredients to bake a s'mores dip including a mini cast iron skillet, Baileys-infused marshmallows (non-alcoholic), chocolate bars, graham crackers (for dipping) and marshmallow skewers along with two mugs to recreate the ultimate s'mores treat to pair perfectly with a Baileys S'mores cocktail, now available for online nationwide shipping at Goldbelly.com until supplies last.

"As s'mores are more popular than ever, we're thrilled to introduce Baileys S'mores to help consumers (21+) enjoy the nostalgic treat while providing new and unique ways to indulge," says Stacey Cunningham, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America. "We encourage consumers to celebrate the 'season' responsibly and treat themselves to Baileys S'mores with friends and family."

Baileys S'mores is available nationwide for a limited time wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About S'moreology

S'moreology was created with the intent of bringing a fun memory back to life using wholesome and hand-crafted ingredients in a new and unique way. The concept began in February 2018 when Noelle and Amy Ramirez wanted to start a new venture to bring people together through artisan treats. The dream was to reintroduce s'mores in a new, gourmet and wholesome way like you've never seen before.

They spent weeks creating recipes, menus, and a brand. After many R&D sessions, taste tests and photoshoots, S'moreology officially launched in June 2018. Their hand-crafted s'mores were an immediate hit and long lines formed to try their unique s'more combinations. In June 2021, S'moreology officially opened its first brick and mortar in West Covina, Ca. In addition to the storefront location, S'moreology offers private catering and ships Smore's Kits nationwide.

Visit S'moreology at www.smoreology.com for more information.

Follow S'moreology on Instagram: @Smoreology

