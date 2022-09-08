Deepdub continues global expansion with the appointment of Jeny Nicholson to the role of VP, Sales

Longtime localization industry expert to spearhead business growth and development by joining AI-based dubbing leader.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub, the leader in AI-based entertainment localization, is thrilled to announce the appointment of industry veteran Jeny Nicholson to Vice President, Sales as they continue to expand their worldwide footprint.

Nicholson brings nearly two decades of entertainment industry experience to the role, having previously served as the Vice President, Sales for the Iyuno-SDI Group, a world leader in traditional dubbing and subtitling. In her role at Deepdub, Nicholson will be focused on developing and nurturing new client partnerships with studios, production houses, and global streaming organizations as well as ongoing client success.

"We couldn't be more excited that Jeny has joined our motivated team as we continue our mission of revolutionizing the future of dubbing and localization. Jeny brings an unparalleled level of talent and experience to this new position and understands the needs of entertainment organizations as they bring their content to worldwide audiences." Said Ofir Krakowski, CEO of Deepdub.

Co-founded by Ofir & Nir Krakowski, Tel Aviv-based Deepdub aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment through high-quality localization. Deepdub's solution leverages cutting-edge AI technology with a human touch to allow content creators, owners, and distributors to extend their international reach and scale their offerings while maintaining the highest level of quality. For audiences, this means watching their favorite film and TV programs dubbed in native languages without losing any aspect of the original experience.

"I look forward to the opportunity to drive success for our clients and partners at this incredibly exciting stage of Deepdub's evolution and growth," Said Nicholson, "The team's innovative vision and pioneering technology is exactly the direction the industry needs to be heading and I am thrilled to help boost Deepdub's sales and client service teams as we accelerate and expand our worldwide offering.

About Deepdub:

Deepdub aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment experiences to international audiences across TV, Film, Advertising, Gaming and e-learning. We provide high-quality localization service of entertainment content using deep learning and AI algorithms. Deepdub plugs into the post-production process of content owners and takes complete ownership of all of their localization needs. For more information about Deepdub, visit https://deepdub.ai/ or follow us on Twitter @deepdub_ai

