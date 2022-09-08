Falvey Insurance Group Introduces Wholesale Division

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is proud to introduce Falvey Insurance Group Wholesale – a brokerage division offering complementary solutions to Falvey's marine and logistics products, plus access to London markets.

The newest division of Falvey Insurance Group: Falvey Insurance Group Wholesale. (PRNewswire)

Led by recent hire, Greg Liewald, senior vice president, and supported by Sean Ryozaki, wholesale producer, Falvey Insurance Group Wholesale is the first-ever formal endeavor into wholesale for the Group, and customers can expect the same service excellence Falvey is known for.

"Adding Greg and Sean's expertise in the wholesale brokerage space to Falvey Insurance Group builds upon our unending commitment to service our retail brokers and policyholders. Our wholesale division will match unique market access for difficult to place risks with dependable, high-quality underwriting facilities. This product expertise and market access will support our specialized industry vertical approach and complement the many binding facilities currently housed within our organization," says Mike McKenna, chief underwriting officer at Falvey Insurance Group.

For more information on Falvey Insurance Group Wholesale or for any submissions, please contact wholesale@falveyinsurancegroup.com or visit falveyinsurancegroup.com/wholesale.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. 25+ years later, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprising four divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance, Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, and Falvey Insurance Group Wholesale. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" are known for World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, industry-leading technology, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that is unparalleled in the insurance industry.

www.falveyinsurancegroup.com

Media Contact:

Megan Bell

(401) 214-5600

mbell@falveyinsurancegroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group