Autel Energy appoints John Thomas as Chief Operating Officer

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy, an EV charging and energy solutions provider, appointed John Thomas to lead its newly created North American business unit as Chief Operating Officer. John will oversee sales, marketing, manufacturing and strategy at Autel Energy and report to Chloe Hung, CEO of Autel U.S.A.

"John is the right person to lead Autel Energy through our dynamic growth," said Hung. "We are aggressively investing in people and products, positioning ourselves as a leading global player in the electric vehicle and energy space. Together, John and I will pursue the North American market, creating partnerships, growing initiatives and brand expansion, and maintaining and building on the strengths and culture of our core business."

Thomas brings over 30 years of automotive, government relations and transportation expertise, including more than five years of leadership in the EV space. He previously served as president and CEO of Webasto Charging Systems Inc., leading the organization's transition from its core business as a Tier I automotive parts supplier to the EV charging space. He set a comprehensive strategy leading to substantial business growth and transformation.

"As the nation pivots toward renewable energy solutions, Autel Energy is poised to help the transition through disruptive technology that benefits our team, our customers and the planet," said Thomas. "As Autel Energy embarks on its journey to becoming a powerhouse in the North American market, I am confident that my experience, combined with Autel Energy's products and value proposition, will drive the company into a leading position in the EV market during this pivotal moment."

Autel Energy is a global company focused on positively impacting carbon neutrality through developing and deploying sustainable infrastructure solutions. These solutions help accelerate the adoption of clean vehicles and technologies. Autel Energy's mission is to set the industry standards for quality, reliability, functionality and value through comprehensive turnkey energy management solutions.

About Autel

Established in 2004, Autel—an abbreviation of Automotive Intelligence—is built on innovation, quality, performance and excellent service. The company is an automotive leader offering a complete line of premium diagnostic, alignment and calibration tools and components for automobiles, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) and components, EV and traditional battery testing and diagnostic tools, tire alignment systems and vehicle diagnostics hardware and software. Autel's products are sold through and to large national distributions, national and regional retailers, independent shops and repair shops.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy's vision is to create a seamless customer experience to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. Autel Energy makes advanced products accessible and convenient for residential and commercial users, offering hardware, software, apps and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. This includes world-class charging hardware for A/C (Level 2) home and commercial, D/C Bi-directional, V2X applications and D/C (Level 3) fast charging from 60kW to 480kW with innovative configurability and modularity

