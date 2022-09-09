Catholic Charities Caritas Village - A Modern Solution to Homelessness

Providing Unprecedented Scope of Care and Resources

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa today opened a first-of-its-kind model to address homelessness. Caritas Village is a seven-year vision made possible by over $35M in private philanthropy, $6.9M in New Market Tax Credits, and $11.5 million from Project Homekey inspired by Governor Gavin Newsom's mandate to make homelessness a top priority in the State of California. An additional $5M from Jeff Bezos' Day 1 Families Fund was awarded to support family program operations and innovation.

First-of-its-kind homeless transition center opens in Santa Rosa supported by $5 million from Bezos' Day 1 Foundation

At the heart of Caritas Village is Caritas Center, which features multiple wrap-around services that will help participants navigate their journey to permanent housing, while also preventing at-risk people from falling into homelessness. A 192-bed family shelter, childcare, healthcare clinic, drop-in center, and 38 recuperative beds are available in a facility built from the ground up with critical, life-changing services in mind. Next door, Caritas Homes includes 128 affordable homes built in partnership with experienced nonprofit developer Burbank Housing.

"Caritas will be the only facility of its kind to bring all these elements under one roof, provided by THE experts in the community," said Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa. "By replicating this model, we can dramatically alleviate if not end homelessness, not only in the county, but across the state and beyond."

Evaluated and endorsed by statewide and national organizations that invest in innovative solutions that address homelessness and poverty, Caritas has received financial support from Project Homekey, Tipping Point Community, Providence Health System, and Kaiser Permanente among many others.

"Catholic Charities has galvanized the Santa Rosa community to champion this cutting-edge facility and its robust services," said Congressman Mike Thompson. "Caritas Village will help our community address homelessness and is proof of concept that a community of like-minded people can unite to make amazing things happen."

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves and advocates for vulnerable people of all cultures and beliefs. Since 1954 Catholic Charities has provided direct services in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties, helping 20,000 people per year find and keep housing, achieve financial stability, and move their immigration journey forward.

