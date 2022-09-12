Celerium Announces Acquisition of Dark Cubed

The acquisition signals the evolution of Celerium's business to powering active cyber defense from facilitating cyber threat sharing.

Celerium Inc., a leader in innovative cyber defense solutions, has acquired Dark Cubed, the company providing automated network defense to SMBs and U.S. Department of Defense contractors. Dark Cubed's advanced, patented, and automated solution will work with Celerium's Cyber Defense Network suite of solutions to provide enhanced capability and functionality for Celerium’s customers and the MSP partners working with Dark Cubed. (PRNewswire)

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerium Inc., a leader in innovative cyber defense solutions, today announced it has acquired Dark Cubed, the company providing automated network defense to small- and medium-sized businesses and U.S. Department of Defense contractors.

With this acquisition, Celerium is shifting its overall focus to powering active cyber defense from enabling cyber threat sharing. The Dark Cubed solution will work with Celerium's Cyber Defense Network suite of solutions to provide enhanced capability and functionality for Celerium's customers and the MSP partners working with Dark Cubed.

"Celerium's mission has always been to help companies fortify their overall cyber defense posture. The reality of today's climate – in which ransomware and other cyber threats continue to increase while organizations face a cyber skills gap and lack of resources – requires active defense. We look forward to enhancing Dark Cubed's active cyber defense solution and expanding its reach and adoption," said Aubrey Chernick, founder and chairman of Celerium.

Dark Cubed's product is an advanced, patented, and automated network defense solution. The company has focused on building a growing community of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to deliver this solution to the SMB community, servicing a market segment that enterprise security vendors have been reluctant to address. At the high end of the market, U.S. Department of Defense contractors are using the Dark Cubed product hosted on AWS GovCloud.

"Our team has demonstrated that it is possible to deliver effective and affordable cybersecurity capabilities to the SMB using intelligent automation and partnering with exceptional MSPs," added Vince Crisler, founder and CEO of Dark Cubed, who will become Celerium's Chief Strategy Officer. "Joining forces with the team at Celerium will enable us to accelerate the development of that community and allow us to expand our reach and influence into additional markets that need active, effective automated cyber defense. This is a huge win for Dark Cubed, our MSP partners, and the cybersecurity industry -- and I look forward to what's next."

Over the next few months, Celerium will make additional product announcements, including planned enhancements of Dark Cubed's signature product and new active defense solutions.

About Celerium

Celerium® powers active cyber defense solutions to help companies in the fight against increasing cyberattacks. With a rich 16-year history of facilitating cyber threat sharing for critical industry sectors and government agencies, Celerium is an established leader in providing innovative cybersecurity solutions, with solution directions based on the evolving needs of the overall industry.

Celerium's CMMC Academy initiative, launched in early 2020, provides resources to help government contractors navigate the Department of Defense's cybersecurity compliance programs (CMMC and NIST 800-171).

Visit us online at www.Celerium.com and on Twitter at @CeleriumDefense.

About Dark Cubed

Designed to stop just the types of threats targeting the SMB community, Dark Cubed is bringing genuine cyber security to the 99% of small businesses that can't afford - and don't need - products designed and priced for large enterprises. Designed from the ground up for the SMB community, we sell our solution exclusively through our growing network of MSP partners. The Dark Cubed set-it-and-forget-it solution delivers 100% automated threat detection and blocking, is deployed in minutes, is 100% SaaS, and requires no new hardware, no software to install, no agents, and no cyber security analysts to operate.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celerium