eSolutions Furniture Appoints Luc Mongeau as President and CEO

Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago

Continues course to become the leading e-commerce solution for residential  and commercial furniture in North America

SHERBROOKE, QC, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - eSolutions Furniture is pleased to  announce the appointment of Luc Mongeau as President and CEO effective immediately. Luc will succeed Mike Evans, President, and CEO, who will be retiring on September 30, after 24  years of service to the company.

The retirement of Mike Evans is consistent with the planned changes following the merger of  Bestar and Bush Industries to create eSolutions Furniture more than two years ago.

"This is a very exciting time for me. I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life,  spending more time with family and pursuing other interests. I welcome Luc to the team  and am confident that the company will be in good hands with a leader of his caliber," said  Mike.

The arrival of Luc Mongeau at eSolutions Furniture is an important step in achieving the  company's vision of becoming the leading e-commerce solution for residential and  commercial furniture in North America. He will be instrumental in ensuring that the  company remains innovative, competitive, and growing.

"I look forward to working with our teams to strengthen eSolutions Furniture's position in  existing markets, seek out new business opportunities, and most importantly, create a work  environment where our talented employees can use their full potential in a meaningful  way," says Luc.

Prior to joining eSolutions Furniture, Luc Mongeau was President of Mars Petcare North  America, where he spent 14 years of his career, and most recently, President of Weston  Foods.

''I am happy to support Mike in his decision to retire, and I want to thank him for his service  over the years, leading the company through an unprecedented pandemic," said Frédérick Perrault, Chairman of the Board of eSolutions Furniture. ''Luc's arrival will be a catalyst for  expansion, and his expertise in marketing, sales and supply chain will be essential to our  next stage of growth.''

About eSolutions Furniture

Founded in 2021 and based in Sherbrooke, Canada, eSolutions Furniture is transforming the  furniture industry with cutting-edge e-commerce solutions for B2B customers and  consumers. The company has five product brands: Bestar, Bush Furniture, Bush Business  Furniture (BBF), kathy ireland® Home by Bush Furniture and Office by kathyireland®. For more information, visit esolutionsfurniture.com

About Novacap

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading North American private equity firm with CA$8 billion  of AUM that has invested in more than 100 companies and completed more than 150 add on acquisitions. Applying its sector-focused approach since 2007 in TMT, Industries,  Financial Services and Digital Infrastructure, Novacap's deep domain expertise can  accelerate company growth and create long-term value. With experienced, dedicated  investment and operations teams as well as substantial funding, Novacap has the resources  and knowledge to build world-class businesses. Novacap has offices in Brossard,  Quebec and Toronto, Ontario. To find out more, visit www.novacap.ca.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esolutions-furniture-appoints-luc-mongeau-as-president-and-ceo-301622249.html

SOURCE eSolutions Fourniture

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.