Goodwill® and Indeed Announce Ready to Work Program to Connect 50,000 Job Seekers with Employers Looking to Hire Now

New initiative will alleviate pressures of a tight labor market by bringing resources directly to job seekers through in-person and virtual events across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries International announces its partnership with Indeed, a leading global hiring platform, as they launch their Ready to Work program, a series of free virtual and in-person events for job seekers in several cities across the U.S. from September 12 to October 8, 2022. Through Ready to Work, Indeed aims to connect 50,000 job seekers with employers looking to hire talent right now, supporting the company's goal of helping 100 million people get jobs globally by 2030, including 30 million facing barriers.

Ready to Work brings Indeed's full suite of resources directly to job seekers with virtual and in-person support, tools and tips to build the skills they need on their journey to better work. In addition to helping secure interviews for job seekers, the series of events will provide thousands of people with resources and guidance for a successful job search. This includes assistance with hiring, training and coaching to help make the job search simpler and faster.

"Job seekers and career advancers win when Indeed and Goodwill work together with employers," said Wendi Copeland, Chief Partnerships Officer of Goodwill Industries International. "Through the Ready to Work Program, we can connect local talent to some of the 11 million available jobs in the U.S. We are committed to helping everyone access the opportunity to thrive."

The Ready to Work program brings together a coalition of businesses, nonprofits and civic partners dedicated to providing talent with the resources they need for a successful job search. Indeed, along with Glassdoor, Lyft, Goodwill, Dunkin, Rework America, Care.com, and NBA teams, Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls, will roll out a series of activations throughout the weeks' programming in Chicago, Detroit, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Dallas-Fort Worth. More information on the Ready to Work coalition of brand partners and their commitments can be found here .

"The last couple of years have brought new challenges and exacerbated existing ones for so many job seekers. This program is important because not only is it impacting entire communities, but deserving individuals who have the desire and the potential to do great work," said Abbey Carlton, Indeed VP of Social Impact. "The support from our partners will allow the Ready to Work initiative to reach as many job seekers as possible through both in-person and virtual events that will connect thousands of people with companies who need great talent now."

This program will provide thousands of job seekers with the support and guidance they need for a successful job search and work towards Indeed's goal of helping 100 million people get hired. Job seekers can visit indeed.com/readytowork for more details on the program and events in their area.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 155 community-based, autonomous organizations in the U.S. and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. Goodwill industries International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides people with opportunities and support to empower themselves and thrive through training, development and employment. Local Goodwill organizations provide career navigation, skills training, job placement and other community-based services funded in part by selling donated clothing and household items in nearly 3,300 stores and at ShopGoodwill.com®.

About Indeed

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world and allows jobseekers to search millions of jobs on the web or mobile in over 60 countries and 28 languages. More than 250 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed. For more information, visit indeed.com.

