InventHelp Inventors Develop E Z Flip Pan for Convenient Cooking (DNV-399)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was struggling to make over easy eggs. The egg yolks would break or the egg would fly out of the pan and onto the stovetop, creating a mess. My wife and I thought there could be a better pan," said an inventor, from Hillrose, Colo., "so we invented the E Z FLIP PAN. Our design would save cooks time and energy in the kitchen."

The patented invention provides a revolutionary new type of frying pan with a deceasing radius shaped like that of a breaking ocean wave. This new shape allows food to roll over onto itself and prevents food from spilling out of the pan. It would also feature two handles that can be reversed to accommodate left-handed cooks. As a result, it enables food to be flipped with minimal effort and it helps to prevent damage or mess to stovetops. The invention features a versatile, heat-resistant and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-399, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

