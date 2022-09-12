Registration Now Open for 2023 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, to Showcase Cutting Edge Research Advancements and Clinical Achievements in Neuromuscular Disease

The gathering of global leaders at MDA's annual conference will be presented both in-person in Dallas, TX, and virtually, March 19-22, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced that registration is open for the 2023 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference being held March 19-22, 2023. MDA is the largest worldwide convener of the neuromuscular disease community of renowned researchers, clinicians, academicians, advocates, and industry leaders both in person at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas and via live stream.

The 2023 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference will explore the latest research advancements and clinical achievement in neuromuscular disease with concurrent clinical and scientific sessions on topics highlighting:

Advances in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), myotonic dystrophy (DM), myasthenia gravis (MG), Pompe disease, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and many others

Practical considerations in delivering gene therapy

Advances in ultra-rare neuromuscular disease

Support for diverse clinical trial participation and clinical management

Mechanisms in repeat-mediated diseases

Technological advances for therapy development

Big data - digital and computational tools (MOVR data hub)

Clinical trial updates

"MDA's 2023 Conference brings together global leaders in our field for exciting presentations and announcements, exploring all aspects of pre-clinical, translational, and clinical research and care across neuromuscular disease to support the development of breakthrough treatments and stronger futures for our community," says Donald S. Wood, PhD, President & CEO, at MDA. "MDA has made a history of doing the impossible – creating the field of neuromuscular disease medicine, spearheading efforts to discover the first gene in a human disease without knowledge of that gene's protein product, and now opening the frontiers of genetic medicine with some of the first treatments for genetic diseases in the history of medicine. What is equally important is that we convene MDA's Care Center Network of neuromuscular disease specialists, connecting them to the latest clinical trials and FDA approved treatments. They are also developing new treatments and creating the pipeline of progress that is the hallmark of today's neuromuscular disease frontier."

"This year's conference will take a particular look at emerging technologies in genetic medicine. Since the discovery of how CRISPR technology can be applied to edit genes there has been a resurgence in interest in ways that this technology can be evolved and adapted to treat neuromuscular disease," said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, Chief Research Officer at MDA. "In addition, new gene therapy viral vectors, non-viral gene therapy vectors and the next generation of exon-skipping drugs are all progressing rapidly. The conference will feature leading experts pioneering these new techniques."

Before the conference, MDA will once again host the annual gathering of the Neuromuscular Advocacy Collaborative (NMAC). This pre-conference meeting brings together leaders from multiple neuromuscular advocacy organizations with the goal of developing a shared public policy agenda that will improve the lives of the entire neuromuscular disease community.

The abstract submission portal is also open. Oral presentations will be selected from abstracts submitted on or before October 31, 2022. For those submitting an abstract only as a poster submission the deadline is December 31, 2022.

Early bird registration ends December 31, 2022. Virtual registration will open January 2, 2022.

Members of the neuromuscular disease community who are registered with MDA are welcome to participate in the virtual conference at no-cost or may register to attend in-person at the patient/caregiver rate until allotted spaces are filled.

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken and enforced at the conference.

For additional information and to register, click here .

