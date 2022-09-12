RS Group introduces RS Integrated Supply, consolidating IESA and Synovos, to create a single global MRO supply chain solutions business

One global RS brand will deliver efficiency, sustainable value, and scalability to its stakeholders worldwide.

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, today announced the uniting of its global maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supply chain solutions business into a single brand, RS Integrated Supply.

RS Integrated Supply logo (PRNewswire)

Previously trading as two separate brands - IESA and Synovos - the transition to RS Integrated Supply marks the first step in the Group's transition to consolidate its operating brands under one strong, unified RS identity, delivering global efficiency, sustainable value, and scalability to its stakeholders.

RS Integrated Supply provides outsourced storeroom management and procurement services that drive sustainable productivity and reliability for MRO supply chains. Through its global operation, RS Integrated Supply serves multi-site industrial organizations across North America, the UK, Europe and other global markets. The business has offices in Warrington, UK, and Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Procurement and storeroom solutions are built on advanced proprietary digital platforms that consolidate information and drive improvement. Standardized technology, platform integration and streamlined services improve accessibility and efficiency, ensuring consistent quality across global organizations. The platforms deliver predictive intelligence in addition to historical data, with reporting and insight provided through data collection, cleansing and standardization.

Operational excellence, sustainability and continuous improvement are built into all processes and services, optimizing the end-to-end supply chain and the relationship between maintenance data, inventory, purchasing and consumption patterns.

"Our transition to RS Integrated Supply brings the combined value of the IESA and Synovos MRO solutions to organizations around the world," commented Debbie Bowring, President, RS Integrated Supply. "As one global brand, our digitally enabled procurement and storeroom solutions and engineering skills provide unmatched reliability, consolidation, standardization and total cost efficiencies across the supply chain.

For more information about RS Integrated Supply, visit: www.rs-integratedsupply.com

About RS Group

RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc) is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ .

Editorial contact:

Lynn Webster-Scott

Head of Group PR

Lynn.Webster-Scott@rsgroup.com

+44 (0)7796 336499

PR Agency Contact:

Janice Fenton

Senior Account Director

Publitek

janice.fenton@publitek.com

+44 (0) 7774 725483

Further information is available via these links:

Twitter: @WeAreRSGroup; @RSdesignspark

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/wearersgroup/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RS Group plc