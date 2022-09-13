Averting a Healthcare Crisis

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off their jobs and others consider following suit, delivering quality U.S. healthcare is increasingly challenging. Administrators and front-line workers are at odds. According to Dr. Hodgson, "Provider dissatisfaction is at an all time high. Chronic workplace stress has caused over half of U.S. healthcare workers to experience burnout. This crisis was predicable but also solvable. There are readily implementable solutions to the increasingly hostile, isolated, and uncomfortable healthcare environment."

In Dr. Hodgson's newly released book, Healing the System: A Prescription for Rejuvenating the Hearts of Healthcare Providers, healthcare dysfunction is tackled head-on, root causes identified, breakdown ownership identified, and the prescriptive cure for U.S. healthcare dysfunction is presented through straightforward, actionable processes.

In Healing the System, Dr. Hodgson asserts that reenergizing the entire system without a major overhaul or financial ruin is possible. He is confident his recommendations can return healthcare culture to its original missional purpose of compassionate care for the sick and injured. Dr. Hodgson contends that creating an environment and culture where everyone, including administrators, thrives, and health, balance, and fulfillment are returned to the practice and practitioners of medicine is not optional - it is urgently necessary. A complimentary chapter of Dr. Hodgson's book is available HERE.

About John McB. Hodgson, MD

Dr. Hodgson is no stranger to the dysfunction of the American healthcare system. As an internationally recognized cardiologist who has served in academic and community hospitals, multi-city systems, rural and foreign hospitals, private practice, and academic employed practice, he has a unique perspective on what is working and what is not in today's systems. As CEO of Hodgson Leadership Solutions medical consulting firm, he works to improve healthcare systems and strengthen healthcare providers to rejuvenate both. Dr. Hodgson is a practicing cardiologist, CEO of Hodgson Leadership Solutions medical consulting firm, a tenured professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University, entrepreneur, inventor, certified life coach, and change agent. More information about Dr. John McB. Hodgson is available at www.hodgsonleadershipsolutions.com.

