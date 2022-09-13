CCRM Fertility Expands Houston Clinic with Addition of Dr. Beth Zhou

Leading fertility treatment network deepens physician bench with local reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced Dr. Beth Zhou, a reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist who is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, has joined CCRM Houston following her fellowship at University of California, San Diego (UCSD) in La Jolla, Calif. Dr. Zhou is currently accepting new patients.

CCRM LOGO 2021 Updated (PRNewsfoto/CCRM) (PRNewswire)

"CCRM Fertility has always been committed to building, growing and maintaining a team of physicians that share the same passion and attentiveness to personalized fertility care," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM Fertility. "Houston's need for high quality fertility treatments has surged in recent years, so we are thrilled to have Dr. Zhou on board in her hometown enabling us to help more patients grow their families."

Dr. Zhou is a native Houstonian and attended the University of Houston where she received her bachelor's degree in biology magna cum laude. She received her M.D. from Baylor College of Medicine and completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine. She then completed subspecialty training in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility during her time at UCSD. Her current areas of focus include fertility preservation, oncofertility, reproductive health after chronic medical conditions, extended access to care, endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome.

"Helping patients make their dreams of becoming parents a reality, especially those with chronic medical conditions, is what makes me so excited about this role," said Dr. Zhou. "At CCRM Fertility, I know I am surrounded by world-class physicians and staff. I truly believe the magic our embryologists make happen in the labs is the greatest advantage CCRM Fertility has in being able to boast the best IVF outcomes in the nation."

Throughout her career, Dr. Zhou has presented scientific research at numerous prestigious national and international conferences and has received multiple awards throughout her training. Top accolades include "Outstanding Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Resident of the Year" (2017), "Outstanding Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology Resident of the Year" (2018) and multiple grants to support her research in oncofertility, including from the National Institute of Health. Additionally, she has published her research in peer-reviewed articles in leading journals, such as Fertility and Sterility and Journal of the American Medical Association.

Dr. Zhou practices out of the following locations: 929 Gessner Rd., Suite 2300, Houston, TX 77024 and 7400 Fannin, Suite 910, Houston, TX 77054. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (713) 465-1211 or visit https://www.ccrmivf.com/houston/.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility has 32 locations in North America, serving patients in 12 major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, a focused women's health company that strategically operates, affiliates, or invests in businesses that drive better outcomes and experiences for patients for every milestone and moment of her healthcare journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CCRM