German Chancellor Scholz, WHO Director-General Tedros, international ministers at World Health Summit 2022

BERLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Summit and the World Health Organization (WHO) as co-organizer jointly invite to the world's leading global health conference. The World Health Summit 2022 from October 16-18 in Berlin will bring together the most prominent names in global health from all sectors in all regions of the world: heads of state and government ministers, scientists, and representatives from the private sector as well as civil society.

WHS 2022 aims to set the course for a healthier, more equitable future. Central topics include climate change and health, pandemic preparedness, digital transformation, and sustainable health systems.

Speakers 2022 include:

Olaf Scholz , Federal Chancellor, Germany

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO)

Emmanuel Macron, President, France

Macky Sall , President, Senegal & Chairperson, African Union

Karl Lauterbach , Federal Minister of Health, Germany

Svenja Schulze , Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany

Bettina Stark-Watzinger , Federal Minister of Education and Research, Germany

Steffi Lemke , Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection, Germany

Wilhelmina S. Jallah , Minister of Health, Liberia

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf , Former President, Liberia & Co-Chair of the Advisory Board of "Our Common Agenda," United Nations

Akinwumi Adesina , President, African Development Bank Group

Christos Christou , International President, Doctors Without Borders

Heyo K. Kroemer , CEO, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Jeremy Farrar , Director, Wellcome Trust

WHS 2022 is the first joint World Health Summit together with WHO. Patrons are German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Digital participation requires no accreditation, links will be available shortly before WHS 2022 at www.worldhealthsummit.org

World Health Summit

October 16-18, 2022

Hotel Berlin Central District

Stauffenbergstraße 26

Berlin, Germany & Digital

www.worldhealthsummit.org

#WHS2022

Twitter: @WorldHealthSmt

LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram: @worldhealthsummit

