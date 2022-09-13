The Legendary Giuseppe Franco Salon Launches GIUSEPPE FRANCO CARES

Giving Back to our Local Caregivers!

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giuseppe Franco, Celebrity Stylist and owner of The Legendary Giuseppe Franco Salon, home to 70+ coveted Hair Specialists, launches Giuseppe Franco Cares.

Giuseppe Franco Salon, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, is internationally famous as the Stylists to the Stars. Giuseppe is undoubtedly a force in Beverly Hills and is known as the "Boss of Beverly Hills." For over 40 years, Giuseppe consistently arrives to open his Salon at 6 a.m. - well, 5:57 a.m., paying attention to every detail. This passion, talent, and commitment names him the BEST SALON by the Hair Stylist For Life Program and Stylist Star Network Channel.

His trendsetting hairstyles, effortless techniques, and impeccable eye for style consistently stands out on Award-Winning Red Carpet Hollywood Talent. Giuseppe is in numerous magazines, including Elle, GQ. Glamour, People Magazine, and television shows such as El Entertainment News, Extra, MTV, and Access Hollywood. Today, Giuseppe is among the most recognized and respected beauty experts with devoted clients, including megastars, athletes, and musicians. But, Giuseppe treats everyone like a Star, greeting clients personally with his undeniable warm and friendly big New York Italian personality as they enter his Beverly Hills Salon.

GIUSEPPE FRANCO CARES is giving back to our everyday hardworking Caregivers! Giuseppe is asking the community and social media followers to nominate nurses, firefighters, police officers, vets, teachers, and all caregivers to receive a priceless hairstyle service at the Giuseppe Franco Salon in the heart of Beverly Hills at no charge.

Giuseppe is accepting nominees now! Anyone can nominate by submitting the online form ( https://giuseppefrancosalon.com/pages/giuseppe-franco-cares-nomination-form .)

Find the Nomination Form through the Giuseppe Franco Salon Instagram Page ( https://www.instagram.com/giuseppefrancosalon ) and the website: https://giuseppefrancosalon.com

A nominee will be selected each week starting Friday, September 16th. The Salon will contact the chosen nominee to schedule time for a complimentary haircut and style at the Giuseppe Franco Salon. Each haircut begins with Giuseppe's personalized consultation and analysis, followed by a Stylists' magnificent shampoo with a relaxing scalp massage, rinse, cut, and style! This priceless service is a thank you to our local caregivers! Each Friday after that, Giuseppe will select a new nominee.

These last few years have been interesting; Giuseppe and his team are grateful and ready to shine their love and positivity into the community with GIUSEPPE FRANCO CARES. Please spread the love with #GiuseppeFrancoCares

