SYMBIONT UNVEILS BRAND REFRESH TO UNDERSCORE TECHNOLOGY ORIGINS & FINTECH LEADERSHIP BUILDING GLOBAL MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE FUTURE

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbiont, Inc. a technology pioneer solving complex global finance problems using enterprise blockchain solutions, announced today a brand refresh to underscore its fintech leadership as one of the pioneers of enterprise blockchain. The company unveiled a new visual identity introducing an icon to its logo highlighting its proprietary technology platform, which focuses on risk reduction, confidentiality, and operational efficiencies.

The brand refresh comes at a time of evolution and maturity of blockchain technology within the financial services industry overall. For Symbiont specifically, the brand refresh marks a new growth phase following the official launch of its smart-collateral product with Vanguard and State Street in December of 2021 to bring post-trade workflow automation, along with the expansion of its leadership, and an upcoming new release of its sophisticated and private Assembly platform. Symbiont's Assembly platform continues its evolution, enhancing simplicity, flexibility, stability, and overall performance to maintain its innovation status as the leading private enterprise blockchain platform for financial institutions.

Mark Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Symbiont commented, "When my Co-Founders and I created Symbiont the idea was to develop a technology company that would represent the 'symbiotic' relationship between new decentralized technology within traditional financial markets and emerging tech. Eight years later, I'm delighted that we have successfully created a distributed ledger blockchain and smart contract technology within our custom permissioned technology platform, built with the purpose of fixing traditional capital markets issues."

"Today's rollout of our new brand identity is a nod to our team and the Assembly platform we created using risk-averse, secure fintech solutions to solve complex problems for banks, asset-managers, and financial marketplaces. The Symbiont team of engineers and financial services experts have been developing solutions to solve market problems in the FX, data, post-trade, and fixed income markets, with a goal of building the common market infrastructure of the future. We are gaining traction and more than ever focused on accelerating our smart collateral product adoption to automate back-office and regulatory operations to minimize counterparty/credit risk" he added.

Silvia Davi, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of Symbiont commented, "Symbiont was an early visionary within the fintech community and one of the first to use blockchain technology as a solution to replace antiquated systems and solve complex market problems. Our brand refresh emphasizes our roots while introducing a new block icon to our visual identity to underscore our focus on security, problem- solving, decentralization and connectivity. Our CEO, CTO, myself and many other Symbiont team members were a part of the electronification within financial services early on in our careers and today our mission is to introduce a new phase of market infrastructure technology solutions to reduce risk and costs in the back-office, post-trade operations."

Chuck Ocheret, Chief Technology Officer of Symbiont said, "Our brand refresh aligns with the next generation of Symbiont's Assembly platform. This is our most advanced release to date, continuing to raise the bar for innovation and technical excellence. The unique use of 'io' within the Symbiont name is meant to emphasize our computer science origins and the concept of inputs/outputs."

"We highlight the IO in the Symbiont logo in orange to represent creativity and the color gray to highlight our market sophistication. It's rewarding to be among the first fintech companies to use innovations that have defined our legacy and left an indelible mark in the industry. Symbiont has reinvented smart securities to create intelligent markets, as our corporate motto suggests, and we are excited about broadening our market adoption in the year ahead." Silvia added.

Symbiont is a leading technology company focused on solving complex global finance problems using a novel enterprise blockchain solution. An early pioneer of smart contracts and distributed ledger technologies, Symbiont's Assembly™ blockchain is the first enterprise platform developed to remove operational friction from the life cycle of financial instruments, while enabling real-time data sharing with optimal security and privacy. Founded in New York with a global footprint, Symbiont is composed of a team of capital markets experts and engineers located all over the world with the common goal of creating market efficiencies to power the next generation of financial market innovation.

