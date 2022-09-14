Approved Oil Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of New Utrecht Fuel Oil Co.

Approved Oil Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of New Utrecht Fuel Oil Co.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Oil Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of New Utrecht Fuel Oil Co., a full-service oil company based in Borough Park, Brooklyn. New Utrecht is a three-generation family-owned company that has been in business in the Brooklyn community for 78 years, since 1944. New Utrecht provided 24/7 fuel and service to its #2 oil residential and commercial customers, emergency maintenance on boilers, burners, and hot water heaters, as well as heating system/hot water system installations.

(PRNewsfoto/Approved Oil Company) (PRNewswire)

Approved Oil is a full-service oil company based in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn that operates with nearly 200 employees and over 250 vehicles. Approved Oil's core services include 24/7 heating oil and diesel deliveries, emergency service on boiler, burners and hot water heaters, heating system/hot water system installations, plumbing and fire protection services, and mobile steam boiler rentals. Approved Oil's customer base ranges from single family residential homes to large multi-family, commercial, and industrial properties throughout the five boroughs.

Through this acquisition, Approved Oil has further diversified and expanded its already deep-rooted position in the local heating community.

Vincent Theurer, CEO and President of Approved Oil, in discussing the acquisition stated, "We are proud to have New Utrecht employees and customers be a part of the Approved Oil family. Our core values and services align for growth, seamless integration, and we are looking forward to the winter."

The transition has already been completed and customers should not expect any interruption in deliveries and service.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your sales representative directly or contact us at (718)238-1050 or info@approvedoil.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Approved Oil Company