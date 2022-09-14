Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Sponsor, Present, and Host Booth at 66th Annual CARPHA Conference on Sept 15-17 in Jamaica

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that the Company will be sponsoring, presenting and hosting a booth at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) 66th Annual Health Research Conference, being held virtually and in-person on September 15-17 in Jamaica.

This year's theme for the conference is "COVID-19 and Digital Health: Transforming, Connecting, Informing Public Health." Co-Dx has been attending the CARPHA conference since 2016, and the Company's booth and presentation will showcase Co-Diagnostics' infectious disease and vector control products to conference attendees, along with its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform.

The Company's presentation will take place on Friday, September 16 at 10:15 am local time. Additional details, including registration information, can be found on the conference website.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

