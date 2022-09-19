CENTR NAMES INDUSTRY VETERAN ANDREW SUGERMAN CEO AND MARKS NEW PHASE FOR BRAND

HighPost Capital's Health and Fitness platform, founded by Chris Hemsworth, strengthens its leadership team to drive expansion of digital content, equipment and wellness products.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centr, leading health and fitness platform, today announced that Andrew Sugerman, the former Executive Vice President, Global Digital Media & Publishing at The Walt Disney Company, has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Sugerman will oversee the integration of Centr and Inspire Fitness, which were acquired by leading consumer focused investment firm HighPost Capital, as well as the growth of both businesses globally.

Sugerman is joining Centr after spending more than a decade at the Walt Disney Company where he oversaw the rapid expansion of the Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm franchises across mobile apps, short-form content, AR and VR, books, magazines, and comics. While at Disney, he also developed and led the expansion of Disney English, a multi-location business in China that set the benchmark for the way children learn English. Most recently, Sugerman served as President for Sketchy, a leading online education company that teaches complex concepts through visual memory techniques.

With this growth, Centr will enter a new category of health and launch state-of-the-art fitness equipment, powered by Inspire Fitness, a trusted leader in at-home strength equipment. Later this year Centr will release the Fitness Essentials Kit, the brand's first-to-market product, that will also include a free subscription to the brand's complete library of digital fitness training, nutritional advice and mental health tools. The brand is also preparing for continued expansion of their digital content and equipment through 2023, that will fulfill their mission of making health and fitness accessible, achievable, and fun.

Zsofi Paterson will continue to lead Centr's Australia operations, and Jeff Laborde will continue to lead the Inspire business and help support the growth of the combined company. Centr has also recently attracted senior executive hires, including:

Jerry Solomon , Chief Operating Officer, who most recently led Motor Trend Group as COO and served as Studio Managing Director of The Enthusiast Network;

Tricia Teschke , Vice President of Marketing, who previously led marketing, brand, and fan growth strategy for the LA Clippers.

David Moross, co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive of HighPost Capital, said, "At HighPost, we seek to recruit and build world-class management teams at our portfolio companies. Since bringing together Centr and Inspire earlier this year, one of our top priorities has been to identify a CEO who could deliver on the promise and potential of this new company. Andrew is exactly the type of executive we envisioned, and we look forward to supporting him and Centr's talented team in building an industry leading global wellness platform."

Scott Dickey, Chairman of Centr, added, "Andrew is a proven leader who brings a proven track record in delivering strong operating performance and excellent financial results, and we welcome him to the company. Alongside the executive talent we have recruited to date, having Andrew lead this next stage of growth and development is a giant step forward for the business."

"Centr combines two companies that have built strong brands, engaging content and high quality physical products that will serve as an amazing foundation upon which to build a new healthy living platform," said Sugerman. "My career in digital media and consumer products integrates both my experience and passion for wellness, and I'm looking forward to working closely with both teams to build upon the strong platforms already in place and position the company for success."

"Andrew's experience and vision are a perfect fit for Centr and I'm very excited for him to help us continue to grow in a dynamic way," noted Chris Hemsworth, actor and Centr founder. "Our focus has always been to build the best health and wellness platform where people have access to the tools and knowledge to live healthier happy lives."

Centr's holistic healthy living programs and content offer members personalized fitness training, nutrition education, and mental health tools. In the coming months, Centr will be rolling out new consumer products in major retailers and is working to expand its platform across digital content, fitness accessories, and wellness products to deliver exceptional value to Centr's fast growing community.

To learn more and get access to new products and Centr programming, join us at centr.com , and follow Centr's Facebook and Instagram platforms.

About Centr

Centr is a leading health and fitness platform founded by Chris Hemsworth with a mission to inspire a global community to train, eat and live healthier lives. With over 3,000 pieces of premium content since launching in 2019, Centr members have access to Chris' expert network of elite trainers, chefs, nutritionists, and wellness professionals. In partnership with Inspire Fitness, Centr is expanding its platform to fitness equipment and accessories, available at retailers worldwide. Centr's expansion will leverage the expertise of Inspire Fitness' in-home equipment manufacturing to develop a new range of products designed to help Members achieve their personal health goals.

About HighPost Capital

HighPost Capital, LLC ("HighPost") is a private investment firm focused on the global consumer sector. Led by proven private equity and marketing executives David Moross and Mark Bezos, HighPost seeks to leverage the respective skills, network and experience of its principals to create long-term value for its portfolio companies. HighPost seeks to identify opportunities with family-controlled and entrepreneur-led companies that share a differentiated approach to value creation. For more information, please visit https://www.highpost.com.

