Raiza Basilio Joins Steampunk Leadership as Its New Vice President for the Citizen, Service, and Defense Portfolio

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk announced today that Raiza Basilio has joined the company as Vice President for their Citizen, Service, and Defense (CS&D) Portfolio. Raiza brings to Steampunk over 15 years of expertise in government contracting, strong client relationships, and a unique perspective that Steampunk has sought-after for their leadership team.

Raiza Basilio was born in the Philippines and immigrated to the United States when she was 6 years old. Her family is her true North Star, keeping her grounded and focused on pursuing what she believes is the key to success: building lasting relationships. The youngest of 4 children, Raiza, her two sisters, and their older brother watched their mother work 3 jobs to provide for their family. "I personally saw my mom take risks, put herself in uncomfortable situations, and absolutely thrive so that my three siblings and I could experience a better life," said Raiza. "I hope I can inspire my own three children the same way my mother inspired me."

Raiza went to school to become a data scientist and has led first-of-their-kind IT projects as a consultant. She has spent most of her career in the federal intelligence space and Department of Homeland Security (DHS). She is recognized for developing client relationships and growing existing relationships on all levels. Her unwavering dedication to her clients and passion for her work ultimately led Raiza to oversee growth and delivery of one of IBM's largest portfolios.

"I seek new challenges and thrive in fast-paced, always-changing situations. My diverse background and entrepreneurial spirit have shaped my client-centric approach to consulting and problem-solving. I am thrilled to join the Steampunk team and help design and deliver cutting edge solutions for our federal clients," said Raiza. "Steampunk is all about positive disruption, and I'm here to do just that!"

"Raiza's experiences and successes are precisely what will take Steampunk to the next level," said Max Licht, Executive Vice President. "Raiza has an inspiring background, and we're thrilled to be a part of her story, as well as have her be a part of Steampunk's family."

Raiza views Steampunk as the next up-and-coming business in the federal contracting space and is confident that her new role at Steampunk will not only help her grow but also elevate everyone else on the team. "We can't be successful unless we come together as a team, and that's what Steampunk's WE over ME culture is all about," explained Raiza.

Witnessing her own mother take risks, like moving their family to the United States, and placing herself in uncomfortable positions has always inspired Raiza, but she especially thought of her mother when deciding to take on a new role with Steampunk. "Just like my mom thrived in changes and challenges when she came to the US, I too thrive in these positions," said Raiza. "Solving our client's toughest challenges is what gets me really excited to conquer each day and I'm ready to make a difference in this world with my Steampunk Family!"

