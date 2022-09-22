6sense Products Earn 129 Awards in Fall 2022 G2 Reports

6sense Revenue AI™ platform earns 49 Leader awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that 6sense's family of products were recognized for a total of 129 awards in the G2 Fall 2022 Reports. 6sense Revenue AI™ earned 67 top awards, receiving 49 Leader awards and was listed across 11 categories as a Leader for the fourth consecutive reporting period.

Slintel and Saleswhale, both 6sense companies, earned 61 awards for this Fall G2 report, including 11 Leader and 22 High Performer awards. Slintel was ranked as a Leader or High Performer in seven categories. Saleswhale was also ranked as a High Performer in three categories that include Conversational Marketing, AI Sales Assistant, and Intelligent Virtual Assistants.

The G2 Fall Grid Reports are calculated based on customer satisfaction and market presence within a product category. 6sense customers continue to validate the value of 6sense Revenue AI™ to capture anonymous buying signals, target the right accounts at precisely the right time, and boost revenue performance with recommendations for the channels and messages most likely to convert.

"Our significant presence on these grids every quarter demonstrates how much we care about our clients' success and why we prioritize providing a world-class success team for their go-to-market strategies," said Sanjay Kini, 6sense's Chief Customer Officer. "Big data and AI are essential for delivering results quarter after quarter, as predictability in revenue generation is more crucial than ever in these times."

The following are some of the highlights from verified customer feedback on the G2 platform:

"6sense made our paid media targeting more efficient - 6sense has made our targeting on LinkedIn much more efficient. We are now able to target prospects throughout the funnel with confidence that the correct ad is being served to them." - 6sense has made our targeting on LinkedIn much more efficient. We are now able to target prospects throughout the funnel with confidence that the correct ad is being served to them."

"Valuable insights - I use this tool every day in my Business Development (sales) role. The platform delivers insights that help determine the best places to direct my cold outreach, and gives me confidence in doing so." - I use this tool every day in my Business Development (sales) role. The platform delivers insights that help determine the best places to direct my cold outreach, and gives me confidence in doing so."

Game Changer for our B2B SaaS Marketing/Sales Strategy - The platform is very easy to use and offers enough options to personalize intent to our target audience/accounts, even in a very niche market. Customer success team is also top-notch." - The platform is very easy to use and offers enough options to personalize intent to our target audience/accounts, even in a very niche market. Customer success team is also top-notch."

6sense was listed as a Leader in 11 G2 Fall 2022 Grid categories:

Account-Based Advertising Software

Account-Based Analytics Software

Account-Based Orchestration Platform

Account Data Management Software

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Lead Scoring Software

Lead Intelligence Software

Market Intelligence Software

Marketing Account Intelligence Software

Marketing Analytics Software

Sales Intelligence Software

Slintel, a 6sense company, was listed as a Leader or High Performer in seven Fall 2022 Grid categories:

Lead Scoring Software

Lead Intelligence Software

Market Intelligence Software

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Sales Intelligence Software

Lead Capture

Competitive Intelligence

Saleswhale, a 6sense company, was listed as a High Performer in three Fall 2022 Grid categories:

Conversational Marketing

AI Sales Assistant

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

G2 is a peer-to-peer business solutions review platform. Within each category, products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence and placed into one of four categories on the G2 Grid. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.

Learn more:

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. 6sense Revenue AI™ captures anonymous buying signals, targets the right accounts at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction, and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. For more information, visit 6sense or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content:

SOURCE 6sense