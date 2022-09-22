Arcadia Financial Participated in the 2022 Day of Caring By Volunteering at Camp Allen!

Written By: Marketing & Events Manager, Kaley Poulicakos

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Financial participated in the 2022 Day of Caring organized by Granite United Way.

Day of Caring is a community-wide effort that brings together volunteers and local businesses to provide short-term, project-focused volunteer service to our community's local nonprofit and public organizations. Day of Caring gives volunteers an opportunity to assist community organizations in achieving their goals, learn more about solutions to community issues, and experience the intrinsic rewards of contributing to the well-being of our region.

The Arcadia Team and a few of their clients spent their time volunteering at Camp Allen. Camp Allen is an overnight and day summer camp that provides opportunities for friendship, growth and fun for children and adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities in an outdoor environment.

The Arcadia team helped by painting, gardening, landscaping, cleaning, and moving heavy furniture. At Arcadia, we are passionate about making an impact and giving back to our local community. We are so grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing our volunteer efforts!

