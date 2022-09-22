Fairmont Mayakoba to Host Fourth Chapter of TFest in 2023

New Luxury Travel Tradeshow Heads To Riviera Maya Evolving The Travel Industry

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury travel tradeshows say goodbye to the traditional concept and wave in a new bold event, TFest, and Fairmont Mayakoba will be the host of its fourth chapter in May 2023.

The TFest movement continues to expand and work under a purpose putting humans first and business second, making it one of the most desirable events in the luxury travel industry. A time to connect more deeply while building trusting relationships that lead to quality business is key to the success of the magnum event, and the recently renovated Fairmont Mayakoba which just this month debuted an epic beach club, Maykana, is the perfect location for such meaningful connections.

The Five Diamond by AAA luxury resort in the Riviera Maya is located in the most exclusive private gated resort community of Mayakoba, providing a total of 46,000 square-feet of spectacular meeting settings. Immersed in the Mayan jungle, attendees, including all luxury travel agents, will enjoy the new Fairmont Mayakoba to its fullest and revolutionize the industry.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, an energizing Fairmont Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the only official PGA TOUR event in Mexico. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact your Travel Agent or Meeting Planner, call 1 (800) 540 6088 or email myk.reservations@fairmont.com, or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality Group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants & bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces, and more. Accor also boasts an unrivaled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Over 68 million members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services, and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE, and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, The Group is focused on driving positive actions through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France, and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404), and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

