Hapbee Drops New Wellness Routines for Sleep & Recovery by Major League Baseball Pitcher Grant Dayton

Dayton first began using Hapbee while a member of Atlanta Braves pitching staff when they won the World Series in 2021.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies , Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), the digital wellness technology company is pleased to announce the addition of "Routines By" Grant Dayton to its growing library of wellness routines - an important new feature that enables selected partners to share their own Hapbee wellness routines with other members of Hapbee community.

Grant Dayton is a professional baseball player who has spent time with the Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. He began using Hapbee while a member of the Braves pitching staff and discovered it helped him optimize his sleep - especially after strenuous games, during long flights and after training sessions - when restorative rest and deep sleep were most critical and most difficult to achieve.

"For a veteran player like me, it's all about sleep and recovery. I first heard about Hapbee on a podcast and the science made sense to me. I figured I had nothing to lose and everything to gain if I could actually find a safe and effective, drug-free, stimulant-free solution for sleep," said Dayton. "Hapbee exceeded my wildest expectations. I use it daily and have introduced it to many team-mates. I am excited to share a couple of my personal go-to Hapbee Routines for sleep and relaxation with others. "

"Routines By" are a natural extension to Hapbee Routines which launched in August 2022 as part of Hapbee's V2 Upgrade. Routines are time-released Blends, eliminating the need to restart or switch Blends manually. Routines are divided into 3 wellness categories: Sleep, Perform and Mood.

"Grant reached out a few months ago to share his journey with us. He was very open about the challenges that many professional athletes like him face with sleep and recovery," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "He explained that being able to optimize sleep without ingesting chemicals that might harbor side effects or trigger other dependencies is critical to an athlete's ability to recover and perform at the highest levels. We are thrilled to be able to share his Routines with our entire community of users."

Hapbee Routines by Grant Dayton

Grant A. Dayton (born November 25, 1987) is an American professional baseball pitcher in the Los Angeles Angels organization. He has played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. He made his MLB debut in 2016. He has been an Hapbee user since 2021. Effective September 20th, he is dropping two Routines By Grant, available for use by all Hapbee subscribers in the Hapbee Digital Wellness App.

Recovery Sleep by Grant - "Falling asleep after a game or a strenuous work-out can be tough, but it's absolutely critical to recovery and performance" says Grant Dayton. This 9.5 hour Sleep Routine by Grant leads with a Blend of Drowsy + Calm which gives way to an extended play of Blend of Drowsy + Deep to ensure a restful, uninterrupted sleep. It finishes with an hour of Boost + Calm for an energizing, stimulant-free start to the next day.

Post Work-Out Wind Down by Grant - "How you wind down after a work-out can be just as important as the work-out itself" says Dayton about his Wind Down Routine. This Mood Routine by Grant starts with 30 minutes of Calm followed by an hour of Calm + Relax - used by Grant to help his mind and body transition to a fully relaxed state following a heart-pumping session.

Users need to upgrade to Hapbee Mobile App version 2.0.4 or later in order to access Routines and "Routines By". Updates are available as a free download in Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

