HighByte Expands Industrial Connectivity from Microsoft Azure IoT Edge to Azure Digital Twins

Industrial software company expands cloud connectivity and improves enterprise IT management with HighByte Intelligence Hub version 2.5

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced the release of HighByte Intelligence Hub version 2.5 that expands connectivity to Microsoft Azure services, including Azure IoT Edge and Azure IoT Central, and the ability to import DTDL models from Azure Digital Twins. The release also includes support for Active Directory, data source monitoring and alarming, flow performance metrics, and more. HighByte Intelligence Hub version 2.5 enables IT organizations to rapidly deploy this Industrial DataOps solution within their existing IT infrastructure.

Statement from HighByte CEO Tony Paine (PRNewswire)

According to IDC's Future of Operations Worldwide Survey 2022, cloud technology continues to be the number one investment priority for operations, as reported by 1372 respondents. The top three investment priorities—cloud technology, AI, and advanced analytics—reflect a clear drive toward data-driven operations.1 HighByte Intelligence Hub enables these investment priorities by providing a digital infrastructure solution capable of curating, contextualizing, and preparing industrial data for use across the enterprise.

"As industrial data has become the major source of data for the broader business to drive improvement and new lines of revenue, the systems feeding the cloud for these initiatives must fall within the enterprise IT infrastructure," said HighByte CEO Tony Paine. "With the latest release of the Intelligence Hub, we've added unparalleled support for Microsoft Azure as well as data pipeline monitoring and IT management capabilities. HighByte Intelligence Hub version 2.5 solves real, complex use cases for our customers."

The Intelligence Hub version 2.5 improves the ability to monitor the health of data pipelines with several new capabilities, including the ability to monitor and alert when data is bad or stale and when flow performance is poor. The latest release also allows administrators to manage authentication and authorization of users through Active Directory and application settings through the user interface for simpler management, enhanced controls and monitoring, and improved security. In addition to expanded connectivity for Microsoft Azure, improvements were made to seven other connections, including the PI System connector, which now includes support for PI compression as well as the ability to configure the PI source when creating PI points.

Additional Resources

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software company in Portland, Maine USA building solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company's award-winning Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics. Learn more at https://www.highbyte.com.

HighByte is a registered trademark of HighByte, Inc.



1. IDC, Future of Operations Worldwide Survey, 2022: Update on Technology Investment Priorities in Operations, Doc # US49590421, August 2022.



Media Contact

HighByte

Torey Penrod-Cambra

Chief Communications Officer

+1 844.328.2677 x701

torey.penrod-cambra@highbyte.com

HighByte logo. All rights reserved. (PRNewsfoto/HighByte) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HighByte