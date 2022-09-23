Ambow Genesis Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Wanda Sports and Wanda Training Center

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that Ambow's Genesis Career Enhancement ("Genesis") subsidiary recently held a grand signing ceremony celebrating its new cooperation with Guangzhou Wanda Sports Development Co. Ltd. ("Wanda Sports") and Wanda Training Center in Wanda Plaza, Chaoyang District, Beijing.

As a professional organization focusing on experiential training services for the past 27 years, Genesis brings to the collaboration its deep experience and extensive customer resources in the experiential training field. According to the cooperation service agreement, Genesis will provide professional outward bound training services, teachers and a teacher training team, training course content and customer resources. Wanda Sports is one of the largest sports companies in China in terms of both business scale and resources, with rich event resources, content operation experience and brand customer assets, and will provide event resources, advertising campaigns and brand customers. Furthermore, Wanda Training Center offers high reception capacity as well as broad service experience and field resources, which it will contribute to the partnership for logistic support purpose.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and CEO of Ambow, commented, "This strategic cooperation marks an important step in our efforts to collaboratively expand our outward bound training services. As we integrate the three parties' business resources, we will better satisfy each company's business demands while laying a solid foundation for future development. Looking ahead, Genesis will remain dedicated to experiential training and focus on upgrading its experiential training services, continuously exploring and developing training solutions and quality courses to fulfill our partners' requirements and ultimately provide them with superior services."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86 10-6206-8000

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677

Email: ambow@tpg-ir.com

