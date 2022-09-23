Broward County Library's Marketing Section Wins Five National Awards

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Libraries Division received five awards from the National Association of County Information Officers (NACIO) Awards of Excellence program, including two "Best in Class" awards, the competition's highest level of honor, given to only one entry per category.

NACIO Awards of Excellence recognize outstanding public information and community outreach efforts by local governments.

"It is an honor to be recognized by our professional peers," says Broward County Libraries Director Allison Grubbs. "These awards spotlight our efforts to continually improve our customers' library experiences."

Broward County Library's 2022 NACIO Awards

Broward County Library Website - Broward.org/Library

Category: Website - Superior Award/Best in Class

When libraries closed to the public due to COVID, Broward.org/Library became the library's only public-facing branch, providing a complete range of online library services.

Broward County Library 2021 Tails & Tales Summer Magazine

External Publication - Superior Award/Best in Class

The 2021 interactive, digital "Tails & Tales" Summer Magazine promoted the 2021 Summer Learning Program.

Broward County Library Stay Connected Online Guide

External Publication - Excellence Award

Published in April 2020, the Stay Connected Online guide provided links to a variety of free, online library resources available during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Broward County FLLibrary

Special Graphics - Excellence

In 2019, Broward County Library collaborated with the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to open the Broward County FLLibrary, a satellite library in the airport featuring custom graphics that guide guests to QR codes on the wall that access free streaming content from the Library.

Daughters of Miss Lou Performance at Broward County Library's Annual Louise Bennett-Coverly Festival

Photography - Meritorious

Taken at the 2019 Louise Bennett-Coverley Festival at South Regional/Broward College Library, this photo captures the excitement and exuberance of a live performance.

NACIO is an affiliate of the National Association of Counties (NACo), with members from more than 3,000 counties nationwide. The 2022 NACIO Awards of Excellence were presented at an online award ceremony held in August.

About Broward County Libraries

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library systems in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division's 38 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

