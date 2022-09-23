RemotePC Offers High Performance and Affordable Remote Access for Linux Machines

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC™ , an award-winning remote access provider is offering one of the industry's best and most affordable remote desktop access for Linux solutions, allowing users to connect directly to their Linux machines and manage them from anywhere.

RemotePC™ users can connect to their remote Linux machines from the desktop application, or even directly from any web browser via RemotePC™ Viewer Lite, without the hassle of any additional software installation.

Once the application is installed on the Linux machine, users can login to their account and remotely connect to it from any remote desktop configured to their account.

RemotePC™ offers many features that make it the perfect solution for Linux remote access. It is platform independent, so remote computers and servers can be accessed from any PC, Mac, or Linux machine, as well as iOS and Android devices. The software also allows users to perform remote access functions such as lock screen, blank host screen, adjust the screen of the remote computer, and block remote input during a session.

Other more advanced features include:

Linux Remote Sound - enables users to listen to audio files from the remote machine on their local device

Linux Headless Server Remote Access Support - users can access a Linux server without any monitor connected to it

Raspberry Pi as host - users can access Raspberry Pi devices with the RemotePC™ application

The various distributions / versions of Linux OS which are supported are:

Debian-based:

Debian (9, 10)

Ubuntu (16, 18, 20.04, 22.04)

Linux Mint 18.1 Cinnamon

Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon

RPM-based:

RHEL (7)

CentOS (7, 8)

Fedora (29, 30)

openSUSE Leap (15.1)

Raspberry Pi 3 and 4 (32 bit)

(Raspbian Debian 10 Buster)

Raspberry Pi (64 bit)

(Ubuntu 20.04)

Debian 11

For any remote access service, security is extremely important, which is why RemotePC™ uses TLS v 1.2/AES-256 encryption for transferring user authentication data between a remote computer and local computer. For an extra layer of protection, a Personal Key is available that offers a unique password set for each computer.

RemotePC™ is one of the most well-reviewed and award winning remote desktop service providers on the market, receiving Editor's Choice awards from PCMag and PCWorld.

The service is also one of the most affordable options out there for consumers and businesses, with consumer plans starting at just $19.50/year. For smaller businesses, pricing starts at $79.50 for the SOHO plan, which offers unlimited licenses for access to 10 computers. The RemotePC™ Team plan offers access to 50 computers for $299.50/year, and the Enterprise plan allows access to 100 computers for $599.50/year. Add-on purchases are offered for all business accounts if extra computers are needed.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

View original content:

SOURCE IDrive Inc.