Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) Appoints New Executive Directors of Regional Operations

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) today announced the appointment of Maegan Vang, Patricia Olsen and Mark Otto as Executive Directors of Regional Operations, effective October 2022.

Maegan Vang is an accomplished Finance Director with a strong background in project management, bringing in 15 years' experience to DIF. She will oversee development and execution of the firm's long-term business strategy in New Zealand. Ms Wang will work closely with colleagues, clients, partners, and regulators alike while representing the firm's New Zealand capabilities to DIF's global client base.

Patricia Olsen will lead DIF's office in Czech Republic and investment management efforts in European economies for DIF 's current flagship Global Renewable Power strategy program in Europe.

Mark Otto will lead the Cyprus office, which is now DIF's newest operation. He has a solid track record in the financial market, including more than 10 years' experience as an investment manager.

Commenting on the appointment, Amir Shams, CEO of DIF, said, "New Zealand, Czech Republic and Cyprus is a strategic priority for us and we remain very engaged in pursuing our long-term strategy in this key markets. The appointment of Maegan Vang, Patricia Olsen and Mark Otto underscores our commitment to leverage DIF's experience and expertise to be part of a solution in asset management industry in these regions."

DIF's expansion to new offices in other countries will not only provide the company with more business opportunities, but will also contribute to a more stable and secure global economy through internationalization and diversification.

About Dubai Investment Fund (DIF)

Established in 2001, the Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) is one of the world's largest independent investment and asset management companies founded to effectively manage financial resources through diversification into new asset classes. DIF engages in private equity, investment and asset management for 7,300+ private and institutional investors in 61 countries with $320+ billion in assets under management. The DIF's structure is designed to operate at the highest levels of global investment. As a world-class investor and asset manager, DIF adheres to the strictest financial and commercial disciplines and has extensive experience investing in a range of economic sectors and various asset classes in all major global markets.

For additional information on DIF, please visit www.dif.ae

