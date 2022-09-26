Global Compute, Southern Cross Group team up with Data Horizon Americas to launch new Latin America-focused datacenter platform; acquires 12-acre parcel in Bogota, Colombia expected to deliver 55 MWs of total datacenter power capacity upon completion

BOGOTA, Colombia and NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Horizon Americas (DHA or DHAmericas) is announcing that it has secured institutional financial backing from Global Compute Infrastructure, LP (Global Compute) and Southern Cross Group (SCG), two blue-chip institutional investors with the accomplishments and know-how across global datacenter infrastructure development & operations and private equity sponsorship in Latin America. Global Compute, constituted in 2020 by former co-founders of Digital Realty Trust and led by a team of international datacenter veterans with over 90 years of combined industry experience, is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. SCG is the first and longest-standing large-cap, exclusively Latin America-dedicated pan-regional private equity investment fund with more than 20 years of history. The combination of Global Compute and SCG provides unique sector and regional knowledge to DHA as well as highly relevant commercial, technical and institutional relationships. The combination of this expertise and financial backing will assist DHA as it grows the platform through organic, data center campus development as well as potential acquisitions of existing facilities and platforms.

Global Compute Infrastructure (PRNewswire)

DHA is also announcing today its first campus launch, located in the Bogota Metropolitan Region, Colombia. The campus site sits within Zona Franca Occidente (ZFO), a fully secured economic free zone, and covers over 50,000 m2 (12.4 acres) – more than double the size of any other contiguous plot within the same park that could be suitable for datacenter development. The campus will support up to 55 MWs of total datacenter power and it is ideally suited to satisfy the customary scale, growth, and other long-term commitment needs of global hyperscale deployments. Initial design parameters include over 29,500 m2 (317,500 sf) within a multitude of building and data hall configurations based on demand and customer needs, enabling concurrent maintainability operations consistent with tier III industry standards, while allowing flexible diverse redundancy topology to support up to 40 MW of critical IT load capacity, including high-density deployments. The campus is proximate to all major peering exchange points and can deliver initial capacity as early as 1H24.

"Investing in this early-stage datacenter market through the DHA platform closely aligns with Global Compute's stated objectives of serving the critical deployment needs of customers around the world, whether through existing platform expansion as we are doing with our Atman, S.A. portfolio company in Poland, or creating a platform to service an undersupplied market such as Bogota, Colombia", remarked Global Compute CEO, Scott Peterson. "We look forward to using the ZFO campus as a springboard to becoming a provider of choice not only in the Colombian market, but potentially other Latin American markets as well."

"We are extremely excited about creating DHA and bringing this new type of technology infrastructure to Colombia. Southern Cross has been investing in the country for more than a decade now, and in Latin America and the telecom sector for more than 20 years, so we feel very comfortable with this investment. Due to the potential of the sector and the quality of the partners, we believe that DHA is a unique opportunity", said Diego Acevedo, Head of SCG in Colombia.

DHA founding partner, Yusuf Nahmiyas noted "Teaming up with two institutions with the pedigrees of Global Compute and SCG validates DHA's disciplined approach to market and site selection, resulting in our first acquisition in Bogota. Multiple other initiatives are currently under active engagement and this partnership will undoubtedly broaden and accelerate our scope of activity in Colombia as our launch market, and the broader region in due course."

About Data Horizon Americas

DHA identifies and develops premier properties in Latin America to deploy campuses of large-scale datacenters. DHA provides sustainable, innovative datacenter solutions designed to meet the tailored needs of hyperscale operators, colocation, large enterprise, and content providers, enabling customers to rapidly expand their wholesale datacenter footprints via world-class facilities and services across Latin America, starting with Colombia.

About Global Compute

Global Compute, led by a team of international industry veterans with over 90 years of combined industry experience, acquires, develops and operates data center assets across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Global Compute serves as a partner to the world's largest technology companies and their customers by providing secure, reliable, and creative solutions for their compute capacity and connectivity requirements in high growth and established markets. Global Compute is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of June 30, 2022. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Southern Cross Group

Southern Cross Group is a private equity firm founded in 1998 to make value-oriented investments in Latin American companies with significant potential for improved performance and growth. Since its inception, SCG has raised over $4.0 billion and invested in 40 companies participating in various industries, including consumer goods, retail, financial institutions, homebuilding, entertainment, logistics, pharmaceuticals, energy, oil & gas, public services, IT, telecom, etc. The Southern Cross team is comprised of ten principals, located in six regional offices, and has recently completed the deployment of its fifth Fund. www.southerncrossgroup.com

Data Horizon Americas (PRNewswire)

Southern Cross Group (PRNewswire)

