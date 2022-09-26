InventHelp Inventor Develops Hydrating Rolls For Mouth (HAD-178)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and flavorful way to hydrate the mouth and relieve dryness," said an inventor, from Hallandale Beach, Fla., "so I invented the HYDRATING ROLLS FOR MOUTH. My design could help to hydrate, soothe and freshen the oral cavity."
The invention provides an effective way to alleviate dry mouth. It also offers an appealing taste. As a result, it could help to promote oral health and it could help to kill bacteria that causes bad breath. The invention features a unique design that is easy to transport and consume so it is ideal for individuals who experience dry mouth, the elderly, members of the labor force, those who speak a great deal, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
