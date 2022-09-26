InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Desk for Students & Workers (LAX-1431)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My 6 year-old nephew needed a convenient and portable space for virtual learning at home," said an inventor, from Palmdale, Calif., "so I invented the PORTABLE ROLLABLE DESK. My portable design can be utilized outside, in the cafeteria, library, gym, or other location and it help keep children of all ages safe (pre-K to college)."

The invention provides a portable desk for school, virtual learning, working remotely, etc. In doing so, it enables the user to store books, a laptop and other items. It also can be used indoors or outdoors, it helps to promote social distancing on the school campus and it eliminates the need to build more rooms. The invention features a versatile and lightweight design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for individuals learning and working from home, schools, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

