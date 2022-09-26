Your Photos
REGENXBIO Announces Upcoming Presentations During the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 Annual Meeting

Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago

Company to host conference call on Monday, October 3rd at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss new, interim data from the ongoing Phase II AAVIATE® trial

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2022 Annual Meeting being held September 30-October 3, 2022 in Chicago, IL. The presentations will highlight new and encore data for RGX-314, an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic being developed in collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other additional chronic retinal conditions.

Presentations include:

Title: Subretinal RGX-314 Gene Therapy: Phase I/IIa Long-Term Follow-Up Results up to 4 Years
Presenter: Peter A. Campochiaro, M.D., Director, Retinal Cell and Molecular Laboratory, Professor of Ophthalmology, The Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Date/Time: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 2:25 CDT

Title: Suprachoroidal Delivery of RGX-314 Gene Therapy for Diabetic Retinopathy: The Phase 2 ALTITUDE Study (encore)
Presenter: Arshad Khanani M.D., M.A, Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, Sierra Eye Associates, Clinical Associate Professor, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine
Date/Time: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 3:45 CDT

On Monday, October 3 at 8:30 a.m. ET, REGENXBIO also plans to host a conference call to provide a new, interim update from the ongoing Phase II AAVIATE® trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD using suprachoroidal delivery. Details for the call will follow.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

Contacts:

Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
dcormack@regenxbio.com

Investors:
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

