6sense CMO Releases Second Edition of Next-Generation Sales and Marketing Playbook, "No Forms. No Spam. No Cold Calls."

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Latané Conant, Chief Market Officer at 6sense , announced the second edition of her book, " No Forms. No Spam. No Cold Calls. ," a modern, must-have manual for sales and marketing leadership seeking to hone their craft and forgo the status quo by truly embracing their customers' needs and habits. After the initial release of the book in 2020, Wiley, global leader in publishing, education and research, picked it up to distribute internationally. Over 15,000 first edition sales indicates the book's intrinsic value and demonstrate the need to continue to help more teams with this expanded second edition.

"No Forms. No Spam. No Cold Calls." shines light into an opaque business environment where an estimated $2 trillion in waste prevents companies from achieving predictable revenue growth. It is a step-by-step guide that will transform how professionals think about marketing and selling in the modern age, equipping them with the strategies and tools they need to eliminate guesswork and other outdated practices.

"This book was born to meet the needs of a new generation of sales and marketing leaders who are ready to ditch the traditional strategies, tactics, and technologies that are no longer working," said Conant. "The nature of our work at 6sense and the scope of cross-industry customers we serve gives us a profound view of the need for a how-to guide to revolutionize sales and marketing efforts and enable all businesses to proceed with confidence. We put these strategies to work at 6sense, enabling us to achieve 1,136% three-year revenue growth and rank #550 on the 2022 Inc. 5000."

In the two years since the book's initial release, Conant has compiled more critical information to better equip sales and marketing leaders with the latest strategies and tactics to succeed in 2023 and beyond. As a result, in this version, readers can expect:

Conant's and 6sense's collective knowledge and industry expertise on modern marketing strategy and the tactics to make them happen.

An all-new chapter, "The Modern Sales Organization," authored by Mark Ebert , 6sense's Senior Vice President of Global Sales, dives deep into the latest and most effective selling principles from the Chief Revenue Officer perspective that put sales teams in a position to win.

Foreword by Jason Zintak , CEO of 6sense – someone who started and grew his own career as a business development representative (BDR), outlines the credibility and timeliness of the book, provides solid rationale for change and calls to action to create better B2B buyer and go-to-market experiences.

An FAQ chapter answers questions about how to put these modern sales and marketing approaches into practice — including a step-by-step guide to implementing an authentic, spam-free nurture program.

Key sales and marketing topics spanning data, AI, technology stacks, customer experience, B2B buyer behavior, prospecting, personalization, pipelines, the role of BDRs, lighting up the Dark Funnel™, all things account-based marketing, and more.

The mindset shift required to be a market expert, how it benefits your entire organization, and what you'll need to leave behind to drive change.

"This book challenges sales and marketing leaders to engage customers the right way, in the right place, at the right time to achieve predictable revenue growth. It lays out exactly how to enable sales and marketing teams to take pride in the customer experience and put prospects at the center of everything," said Ebert. "It's a prescriptive roadmap to uncover customer demand, prioritizing which accounts to work, engaging the entire customer buying team, and measuring real success and revenue growth."

"No Forms. No Spam. No Cold Calls.," is available nationwide today at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other retailers. All proceeds from book sales will go to GoodSense, the charitable arm of 6sense, whose mission is to support communities they operate in.

About Latané Conant

As CMO of 6sense, Latané is passionate about empowering marketing leaders with effective technology, predictive insights, and thought leadership so they can confidently lead their teams, company, and industry into the future. As a "recovering software saleswoman" she is keenly focused on leveraging data to ensure marketing programs result in deals, not just leads.

Latané leads the Empowered CMO Network, an organization focused on empowering women CMOs to realize their full potential professionally and personally through leadership, inspiration, and craft. She is a member of Pavilion and serves in Advisory Board Member roles for both Mediafly and Atrium.

Latané is creative, charismatic, and competitive. Her high energy, positive attitude, and sense of humor are contagious and it's hard to find a customer, partner, audience, or employee who doesn't want to work with her. Follow her insights, inspirations and updates on LinkedIn .

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. 6sense Revenue AI™ captures anonymous buying signals, targets the right accounts at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction, and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. For more information, visit 6sense or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

