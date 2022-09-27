Alienware Upgrades Flagship Desktop, Reveals Tenkeyless Keyboard and New QD-OLED Display

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alienware continues its mission to create premier gaming experiences with a triple-threat of new devices, including: a revamped Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop, a compact and feature-rich Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard, and our second QD-OLED Gaming Monitor positioned at a lower price point.

Family photo pictured left to right: Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset, NEW Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard, NEW Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse, NEW Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop (PRNewswire)

Alienware Aurora, your gateway to the most immersive gaming experiences

The new Alienware Aurora R15 desktop sees a significant performance boost, thanks to the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX® 40 Series GPUs and an armada of system refinements.

To achieve higher thermal efficiency and help ensure peak performancei, we've equipped the following advancements with all 13th Gen Intel® Core K-Series configurations:

240mm liquid cooling, with the option to upgrade to 240mm Cryo-tech liquid cooling.

Five 120mm fans: a 240mm LC unit serving as two exhaust fans up top, one more exhaust fan in the rear, and two intake fans up in front.

Hexagonal side-venting to generate additional airflow.

12-phase, processor, voltage regulation helps enable long-lasting peak performance.

Voltage regulator heatsinks on the motherboard help ensure maximum cooling.

80 Plus Platinum-rated power supply, delivering high levels of power efficiency

Increased memory speed to DDR5 4800MHz (or MT/s).

Defined memory architecture enables the highest speed UDIMM for faster performance.

With these advancements, we're delivering 58% more power to the processorii, obtaining double digit performance improvementsiii, and simultaneously running the CPU up to 5˚ Celsius cooler. Additionally, our new thermal strategy increases system airflow by up to 19%, is up to 66% quieter in CPU intensive tasks and 9% quieter in GPU intensive tasks.iv

(Learn more about Alienware's thermal design philosophy and the parameters we adhere to here.)

The Aurora R15 now also includes up to a 1350W power supply (up from 1000W in the previous generation), designed to support NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX® 4090 graphics card. Speaking of the graphics card, we repositioned the graphics slot to enable larger card designs (up to triple wide cards). In addition to offering NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series and 30 Series GPUs, Aurora R15 will also be configurable with AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series graphics which pair nicely with our first QD-OLED AMD FreeSync™ monitor… more on that below.

Streamlined and agile: introducing Alienware's first-ever Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard

Alienware's new space-saving Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard (AW420K) helps you win back valuable desktop real estate while staying at the top of your game. Whether you're curating a minimal desk setup or looking for more room to maneuver your mouse, this smaller form factor design drops the number pad to maximize space and free up more area for fast-action swipes. Promoting a clean and organized gaming environment, the AW420K makes cable management simple and versatile. With a cable routing layout etched into the underside of the keyboard, you can direct the connection cable left, right, or down the center to keep it out of the way and streamline your gaming setup.

Another benefit to this compact keyboard is that it's more travel friendly than its full-size siblings. When it's time to hit the road and head to a tournament or friend's house, the small footprint (14.46"W x 5.81"L) makes it possible to transport in your Alienware Horizon Travel Backpack or other compatible travel cases. When packing up, just remove the USB paracord cable for easier storage. And since changing environments can expose your keyboard to unwanted particles, we mounted the key switches to the smooth metal top plate to help limit the spaces where dust and crumbs can hide and make cleaning simple and quick.

Outfitted with a robust suite of technology, the AW420K delivers a typing experience that is responsive, consistent, and long-lasting. Industry-leading CHERRY MX Redv switches provide incredible reliability and durability with their gold-based cross-point contact system. The thick gold layer makes the electrical contact enclosure self-cleaning and gives the key switch permanent protection against corrosion, guaranteeing more than 100 million actuations without loss of quality. In addition, double-shot PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate) keycaps feature two layers of plastic molded together for reliable durability with key legends molded into the caps for dependable rigidity and wear resistance.

Our new QD-OLED monitor: same ultra-immersive experience, new competitive price point

Hot off unveiling the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor earlier this year – subsequently named Tom's Guide Product of the Year and GamesRadar+ Best Ultrawide Monitor – we're continuing to expand our QD-OLED offerings with the introduction of a new Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF), delivering a premier and immersive gaming experience now at USD $1,099.99 or CAD $1,399.99.

For those seeking increased realism the Alienware 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor delivers stunning picture quality and ultra-smooth frame rates that transform your entire gaming experience. Just like the previously launched AW3423DW model, this new monitor offers the same impressive picture qualities of Quantum Dot-OLED technology including consistent color uniformity, wide color coverage, deep black tones and incredible brightness. With WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution and blazing-fast 0.1ms GtG response time, gamers can stay ahead of the competition without stuttering, input lag or motion blur while playing fast-paced games. It also supports the latest generation of consoles with VRR up to 120Hz.

This new QD-OLED monitor is built with premium features including:

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and VESA® AdaptiveSync Display certification: Experience tear-free, low-latency, HDR gaming.

165Hz Native Refresh Rate: Allow fast-moving graphics to be seen with incredible clarity so gamers can react quicker in the game.

New OSD Joystick: Access various preset game modes (FPS, MOBA/RTS, RPG), and easily switch to the new Creator mode if you're a gamer who also creates content.

TUV-certified ComfortView Plus: Helps reduce blue-light emissions without sacrificing any of the brilliant QD-OLED colors.

Available in dark side of the moon color and now with a slimmer design to facilitate easier wall mounting. It ships standard with 3-year limited hardware warranty.vi

For More Information

To learn more about these new products, you can check out our press kit here.

Pricing & Availability

Availability : All three new devices will be available in the U.S. and Canada later this Fall.

Pricing:

Alienware Aurora R15 pricing will be revealed closer to availability.

Alienware Tenkeyless Keyboard (AW420K) will start at USD $129.99 / CAD $189.99 .

Alienware 34 QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF) will start at USD $1,099.99 / CAD $1,399.99 .

i Based on internal testing, September 2022. Actual results may vary based on factors such as configuration.

ii Results may vary based on factors such as configuration and temperature.

iii Based on internal testing, September 2022, in Cinebench R20 multi-core tests.

iv Based on internal testing, September 2022. Actual results may vary based on factors such as configuration.

v Industry-leading Cherry MX Red switches provide consistent high-performance with a guaranteed 100 million actuation lifecycle to ensure each command gets communicated correctly.

vi Limited Hardware Warranty is available by writing Dell USA LP, Attn: Warranties, One Dell Way, Round Rock, TX 78682 or See dell.com/warranty.

Quantum Dot Display Technology enhances color performance by directly converting blue light into the primary colors of red and green through a Quantum Dot pixel layer. (PRNewswire)

Our internal architecture was refreshed to support greater power and higher wattage. From the way we arranged cooling components, to how UDIMM slots were laid out, everything was done to prioritize performance and gameplay. (PRNewswire)

Two intake fairs pull cool air in while three exhaust fans push hot air out, for improved airflow throughout. (PRNewswire)

The Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard delivers a streamlined design and slim profile perfect for complementing a clean-desk setup or freeing up more space to mouse. (PRNewswire)

Easy to clean and maintain with switches mounted directly on the smooth metal top plate. (PRNewswire)

Integrated cable routing on the underside of the keyboard allows you to direct the connection cable left, right or center to coordinate with your gaming setup. (PRNewswire)

Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies) (PRNewswire)

