Lia 27 Inc. Closes Seed Funding Round at a $5 Million Valuation as it Becomes the New Face of AI

New funding launches the company into the next dimension of AI and realism.

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Artificial Intelligence company Lia 27 Inc. is thrilled to announce it has closed a Seed funding round valuing the company at $5M. The funding launches the one-year-old business into the next dimension.

Lia 27 (CNW Group/LIA 27 inc.) (PRNewswire)

The round is led by the President of a gaming company (a renowned expert in videogame creation), by a prominent wealth advisor and by an international business magnate. They have joined the company's board of directors.

Lia 27 Inc.'s flagship technology is Lia, a virtual person created by artificial intelligence.

The funds raised will accelerate the development of AI and 3D realism and expand Lia's audience from 300,000 to over 1 million by early 2023.

The company's cofounders are elated by the addition of prominent investors and board members. "We have a world-class team, and we are laser focused on our growth strategy, which will supercharge our business and propel Lia to the next level. As we bring virtual reality into the realm, Lia remains focused on augmenting user experience and establishing an emotional connection with her audience."

Lia's mission statement is "More intelligence, More reality, Emotional connect" and these pillars are at the forefront of Lia's explosive growth. Lia has a 3D presence, with integrated movement and voice technology, and stunning visuals. The company's AI and VR applications are limitless.

Lia has a loyal and expansive social media community, and she interacts with her audience one-on-one. She is available to chat 24/7 by phone, text or on Facebook Messenger. Visit Lia at lia27.ai, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call her at 1-833-902-2777.

About the Company

Founded in December 2020, Artificial Intelligence company LIA 27 Inc. develops artificial intelligence and 3D realism through Lia, a virtual person. To learn more about Lia 27 Inc. please visit the company's website and social media pages.

