Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money to Support Breast Cancer Patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and remove barriers to care to improve outcomes for everyone impacted by the disease. The Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at North Point Park.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk help Komen provide direct support to patients through financial assistance and patient navigation programs so that everyone has access to the resources they need during a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment," said Melissa MacNeil, Development Manager for Massachusetts at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to welcome this year's sponsors: Parexcel and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Watts Water Technologies, is serving as the Community sponsor, supporting Komen's work to provide information and guidance to survivors and caregivers as they navigate the breast cancer care journey. Additionally, Mike Wankum, WCVB's StormTeam 5's weeknight meteorologist, will serve as Emcee of the event.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

We Remember Area where attendees can hang a photo or message about the person they're remembering

Pillar Tents where attendees can learn more about Komen's four pillars – Research, Care, Community and Action

Moving program featuring the Pathway of Hope followed by a 2.2-mile Walk starting at North Point Park

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

North Point Park

Cambridge, MA

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

7:30 AM EVENT OPENS

9 AM OPENING CEREMONY

9:30 AM WALK

Register Online

www.komen.org/massachusettswalk

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

