Uber Eats Creates Industry-First Point of Sale Integrations with Toast and Clover

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced an industry-first self sign up product that automates integrations with Toast and Clover. Through these enhanced integrations, which feature tighter connections between merchants' point of sale (POS) and online food delivery environments, US and Canadian restaurants can now sign up for Uber Eats directly through point of sale (POS) partner platforms with their integration configured for a faster and more effortless onboarding experience.

"At a time where merchants are faced with unprecedented staffing challenges, we heard loud and clear that we need to make it as easy as possible to unlock the growth that Uber Eats offers," said Roy Frenkiel, Director of Product Management at Uber. "That's why we've invested in making POS integrations easier than ever before, letting merchants sign up and get online in a fraction of the time. It's another step along our journey to help merchants grow their way with Uber Eats, keeping our merchants at the center of everything we build."

The new integrations have simplified the onboarding process into just a few clicks, allowing hundreds of thousands of merchants to complete setup and POS configuration faster than before.

"Whether a restaurant is focused on fine dining, quick service, takeout, delivery, or all of the above, Toast is built to support their growth and help streamline their operations," said Teddy Tsang, Vice President of Product Marketing at Toast . "Through this partnership, Toast customers can easily manage Uber Eats orders alongside all other orders on a single screen instead of having someone manage separate delivery tablets and order entry. This saves the restaurant time and money, while allowing them to provide a better guest experience."

"Small business owners rely on Clover to help make running their businesses easier, and we are always looking for innovative ways to simplify their day-to-day," said Will Karczewski, COO of Clover. "Because streamlining delivery options is a pain point many restaurants are working to address, integrating Uber Eats with Clover is a true win-win for everyone – creating back of house efficiency so restaurants can remain focused on delighting their guests."

Uber's self-sign-up product integrations are now available via Clover in the US and Canada and via Toast in the US.

Uber Eats is an on-demand app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the things they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 825,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 11,000 cities across six continents. From specialty local favorites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more, Uber Eats has what you want when you want it.

