Updated diabetes guideline released by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology features the latest state-of-the-science in diabetes care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) is proud to announce the release of its updated guideline for the care and management of people with or at risk for diabetes mellitus. The guideline features 170 updated and new evidence-based clinical practice recommendations for diabetes at every stage, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Released in conjunction with the AACE Cardiometabolic Conference, the guideline addresses a variety of new topics related to management of diabetes, including COVID-19 vaccination, telehealth, social determinants of health, male and female infertility, secondary diabetes, and nutritional supplements. Additionally, the 2022 guideline includes expanded sections on management of hyperglycemia in the hospital setting and hypoglycemia, quality of life recommendations on sleep hygiene and depression, and updated safety-oriented recommendations on occupational risk and risk of cancer.

"The updated diabetes guideline—created by clinicians, for clinicians—can be used by the multi-disciplinary care teams that are involved in the care and management of diabetes," said S. Sethu K. Reddy, MD, MBA, FRCPC, FACP, MACE, president of AACE and an author of the guideline. "The guideline is framed to support person-centered, team-based clinical decision-making, which importantly puts the patient at the center to improve care for people with prediabetes and diabetes." The writing team of nearly 30 experts was led by co-chairs Drs. Larry Blonde and Guillermo Umpierrez and section leaders Drs. Reddy and Janet McGill.

The 2022 guideline update synthesizes thousands of articles to provide health care professionals with the latest evidence-based information on the total care of diabetes. Particularly important updates of this guideline include the following:

Complications-centric recommendations for the use of pharmacotherapy for the management of persons with diabetes

Recommendations for management of comorbidities and complications, including obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, retinopathy, neuropathy, diabetic/chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease.

"The guideline takes a fresh look at the latest evidence in today's environment and provides robust guidance for clinicians to ensure we are providing the highest standards of care," said Susan L. Samson, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACE, interim president elect and treasurer of AACE and an author of the guideline. "AACE has led the way with clinical knowledge of endocrinology since 1991, and I am proud that with this updated guideline, we can continue to be a proactive force in providing diabetes education, support, and guidance."

To view the full diabetes guideline, visit https://pro.aace.com/disease-state-resources/diabetes/clinical-practice-guidelines/2022-aace-clinical-practice-guideline.

To learn more about AACE, visit www.aace.com .

ABOUT AACE

Established in 1991, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) is a global, inclusive community of thousands of endocrine-focused clinical members, affiliates and partners who impact tens of millions of people living with endocrine disorders each year. As the vital hub of knowledge in clinical endocrinology, we use the latest clinical advances to define the best paths of patient care and disease prevention, educate multidisciplinary endocrine care teams and patients, and facilitate collaboration. Together, we are elevating the practice of clinical endocrinology to improve global health. Visit our website at www.aace.com.

