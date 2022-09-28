Akota Taps Former University of Texas Quarterback David Ash as CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akota Apparel ("Akota"), a new Austin-based athleticwear company, has announced that former University of Texas quarterback, David Ash, has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. His role will include developing new sales and marketing channels, optimizing the global supply chain, and driving new product growth.

Incubated by Austin-based investment and creative firms, Hyde Park Ventures and Thinktiv, Akota is the newest direct to consumer brand focused on re-inventing athletic foundational wear – starting with athletic socks for men and women. Its "Compete" socks feature premium viscose bamboo with a weight and quality unmatched in the market today and optimized for comfort and performance.

"When we met David, we instantly recognized his talent and passion in building an unparalleled athleticwear company. He understood Akota's mission and product focus immediately," commented Alex Pappas, Chief Creative Officer at Thintkiv.

A four-year quarterback, Ash ranked eighth on the UT career passing yards list (4,728) and set the school record for the most touchdown passes (four) by a true freshman in 2011. In high school, he was a prep All-American who was rated the 11th-best quarterback as a senior by ESPNU and earned a two-time membership to Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll.

"His relationships in the college and professional sports complex will help drive awareness that there are superior alternatives to the static brands currently used by most athletes. As a former tier one player himself, he understands the pain points for elite athletes – and what we need to solve for. We are looking forward to supporting him as he takes the reins, and the company, to the next level," said Jody Goehring, Managing Partner at Hyde Park Ventures.

"Akota stands for more than a great product, and I'm excited to join Alex, Jody and the rest of the team in realizing the full value of the opportunity we're pursuing," said David Ash.

Akota launched its initial sock product in January of 2022 on www.akota.com and has seen rapid growth so far this year. It will continue to build out its leadership team in the coming months as it expands its distribution channels and product lineup.

About Akota

Akota is a new athleticwear company based in Austin, Texas. It endeavors to build enduring, foundation layer products at the intersection of Performance, Lifestyle and Good. www.akota.com

About Thinktiv

Founded in 2005, Thinktiv is a value creation consulting firm headquartered in Austin, Texas. www.thinktiv.com

About Hyde Park Ventures

Hyde Park is a privately held management company with investments that span restaurants, real estate, software and consumer products. It is based in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts. www.hydeparkventures.com

