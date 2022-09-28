Digital Prime Technologies subsidiary obtains FINRA Broker-Dealer membership

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DLCC Prime, a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Prime Technologies, announced today that it has been granted FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) membership, and with it, the ability to operate as a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FINRA membership allows DLCC Prime to operate as a regulated broker-dealer in the rapidly changing digital securities sector. Digital Prime Technologies is focused on its commitment to best practices and software allowing its' clients the ability to offer Prime Brokerage solutions in the evolving digital securities sector.

James Runnels, Co-Founder & CEO of Digital Prime Technologies, stated "We are excited to align ourselves with FINRA and are fully committed to our obligations as a member firm. Since the formation of Digital Prime Technologies, our goal has been to provide technology solutions embedded with industry best practices and having obtained this designation further demonstrates that positioning. The granting of membership for DLCC Prime by FINRA is another milestone for Digital Prime Technologies as we continue to execute on our business strategy."

Bob Sherry, Chief Operating Officer of Digital Prime Technologies & President of DLCC Prime commented "The FINRA membership further illustrates our willingness, and more importantly our commitment, to bringing structure, professionalism and accountability to our clients in the sector."

Glen Garofalo, Head of Margin & Risk Solutions at Digital Prime Technologies further elaborated "The regulatory landscape for digital assets continues to evolve and Digital Prime Technologies is dedicated to becoming an industry leader at the forefront of this exciting new business sector."

The announcement comes after the firm raised capital with strategic investors Cowen, Inc. and South Street Securities Holdings.

About Digital Prime Technologies

Digital Prime Technologies provides software that enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of prime brokerage solutions. While the digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies' product suite allows traditional Wall Street firms, as well as other clients, to seamlessly enter the digital asset sector with a robust and fully customizable prime services suite suited to their business and compliance needs. Clients of Digital Prime Technologies have the ability to fully customize all aspects of their prime offering for digital assets including custody provider(s), risk management, margin requirements, and liquidity partners. To learn more about Digital Prime Technologies, please visit our website at www.digitalprimetechnologies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Digital Prime Technologies