Leopard Imaging to Showcase at VISION in Stuttgart with 2D and 3D Depth Cameras Empowered by onsemi

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in intelligent embedded camera design and manufacturing, is going to VISION - the World's leading trade fair for machine vision – taking place at Stuttgart from October 4th to 6th.

Exhibiting with onsemi, a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, Leopard Imaging will showcase advanced imaging solutions and machine vision solutions applicable in robotics and machine vision imaging solutions for two markets: factory automation and IoT. The company will discuss innovative solutions with its partners, industry experts, and customers to develop more advanced imaging solutions.

Leopard Imaging is showcasing several embedded vision system demos based on high performance image sensors from onsemi. The 2D/3D stereoscopic Hawk Camera, LI-AR0234CS-STEREO-GMSL2-30, integrates two AR0234CS global shutter image sensors from onsemi with an active pixel array of 1920(H) x 1200(V), delivering 120 frames per second and offers a wide horizontal field of view of 120 degrees. Stereoscopic cameras require high performance from image sensors as the accuracy of depth calculations depend on precise calibration. The AR0234CS from onsemi combines cutting-edge global shutter efficiency technology with optimized MTF and SNR, perfect for sensitive applications such as 3D imaging. Additionally, 2D/3D camera also couples with a 6-axis IMU for highly accurate (sub-microsecond) timestamping of the camera frames relative to the IMU also needed highly accurate robotics perception.

With the same AR0234CS CMOS image sensor, Leopard Imaging will also showcase a 2D robotic vision camera Owl. LI-AR0234CS-GMSL2-OWL has a wide horizontal field of view of 202 degree and runs 120 frame per second with an active pixel of 1920 (H) x 1200 (V). Equipped with GMSL2 Serial coax interface with PoC, the Owl camera can be implemented into different application systems, such as IoT, robotics, automation, etc.

As an Elite Partner to NVIDIA, Leopard Imaging works closely with NVIDIA to develop embedded vision systems to address increasing demand in robotics, edge AI, industrial machine vision, and autonomous machines applications. At the exhibition, Leopard Imaging will showcase both 3D depth cameras on NVIDIA Jetson Xavier and Orin AI platform.

Leopard Imaging is going to exhibit at Vision Stuttgart 2022 October 4th - 6th in Messe Stuttgart, Germany to meet customers and partners. Please visit us at Booth 30 in Hall 10.

