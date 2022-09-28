The Paley Center for Media Announces the Most Recent Lineup of Celebrity, Athlete, and DJ Appearances at PaleyWKND

Star-Studded Cast to Appear at Exclusive Premiere Screening of the AMC/AMC+ series Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, including Executive Producer Mark Johnson, Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass and Eric Bogosian

Josh Horowitz, Host of the MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount+ podcast, Happy, Sad, Confused, will be recording a podcast in front of a live audience from PaleyWKND with Actor Colin Hanks

NBA Legend John Starks, NBA Champion Ron Harper and WNBA Legend and former New York Liberty player Sue Wicks to Make Special Appearances at Jr. NBA Clinic

Stanley Cup Champion and NHL All-Star Tuukka Rask to Appear at NHL Experience

Join Josh Dela Cruz, host of Blue's Clues & You!, for a photo op and special look at the trailer for the brand-new movie, Blue's Big City Adventure, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ this November

Kate the Chemist to Take the Stage with Mo Rocca, host of Hearst Television's Innovation Nation, Sharing Surprising and Fun STEM Experiments

Stop by and get your photo taken with Sesame Street's Elmo and Abby

Major League Baseball to host special appearances by MLB Alumni John Doherty, Daniel Herrera, Jesse Levis, Oreste Marrero, and Joseph Valentine

Celebrate the Power of Sports with ESPN and Special Olympics with Special Appearances by ESPN Hosts Phil Murphy, Tony Reali, Victoria Arlen, and Cassidy Hubbarth

DJ Spinderella to Perform at Exclusive Opening Night Preview

La X 96.3 El Ritmo de New York DJs C-LO and Anthony Rey to Spin Sets on 52nd Street

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces the most recent lineup of celebrity, athlete and DJ appearances for PaleyWKND, a live, immersive, once-in-a-lifetime, family-friendly celebration in the heart of midtown Manhattan. PaleyWKND - the ultimate media, sports, gaming, and entertainment festival - takes place Saturday, October 1 through Sunday, October 2, 2022, rain or shine, kicking off with a Members-only opening night celebration on Friday, September 30. Additional announcements will be made in the lead up to this weekend's event, and the most up-to-date information can be found here.

PaleyWKND will be taking over The Paley Museum and its entire 52nd Street block between 5th and 6th Avenues for an unprecedented weekend of interactive experiences and immersive attractions from over two dozen world-class companies, iconic media brands, and the major sports leagues. The event is free and open to the public. Paley Center Members can experience PaleyWKND in VIP style with exclusive Members-only hours, fast-access lanes, and other VIP experiences and exclusive benefits. VIP Membership information can be found at www.PaleyWKND.org. Guests can reserve their free tickets for timed entry and walk-up visitors are welcome too.

"With PaleyWKND just days away, I am thrilled to announce the latest pro athletes, celebrities and other special guests to join the already star-studded line-up for this one-of-a-kind weekend festival," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO for the Paley Center for Media. "Bringing unforgettable experiences to our visitors is an integral part of what we do, and Paley WKND is a perfect example of the exceptional programs we offer our members and guests year-round at the Paley Museum".

A robust lineup of brands is presenting interactive experiences at PaleyWKND, the ultimate media, sports, gaming, and entertainment festival. The complete lineup of organizations and companies at PaleyWKND, members of the Host Committee, and PaleyWKND supporters can be found here .

Celebrity Appearances

AMC and AMC+

AMC/AMC+ series Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Star-Studded Cast to Appear at Premiere Screening, Including Executive Producer Mark Johnson, and cast Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, and Eric Bogosian

Catch a special sneak preview of the first episode of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire before its premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, October 2 at 10pm ET. Tune into AMC+ each week for early access to new episodes. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Saturday, October 1 at 5 pm

Sesame Street

Stop by and get your photo taken with Sesame Street's Elmo and Abby.

Saturday, October 1 all day

Nickelodeon

Join Josh Dela Cruz, Host of Blue's Clues & You!, for a Photo Op and Special Look at the Trailer for the Brand-New Movie, Blue's Big City Adventure, Streaming Exclusively on Paramount+ this November.

Saturday, October 1 at 11 am

Hearst

Kate the Chemist to Take the Stage with Mo Rocca, Host of Hearst Media Production Group's "Innovation Nation", Sharing Surprising and Fun STEM Experiments

Fans can join Mo Rocca for live version of the Emmy Award-winning Hearst Media Production show "Innovation Nation", which showcases inventors and change-makers creating solutions for real needs in our communities. Kate the Chemist will share surprising and fun STEM experiments with the audience. Rocca will also feature Nick and Karl Rinne, brothers from Rockland County, and 2013 Google Science Fair winner Andini Makosinski.

Sunday, October 2, 11:30am

Athlete Appearances

Major League Baseball

MLB Presents the Interactive "PLAY BALL" Experience, Part of their Global Initiative to Encourage Youth to Play the Many Different Ways Baseball and Softball Can Be Enjoyed.

Kids and fans will get to take a swing and test their skills in a special MLB-produced batting cage and adjoining 'mini field'. With special appearances by MLB alumni John Doherty, Daniel Herrera, Jesse Levis, Oreste Marrero, Joseph Valentine and MLB Youth Ambassador "Coach Ballgame."

Saturday, October 1 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday, October 2 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

National Basketball Association

NBA Legend John Starks, NBA Champion Ron Harper and WNBA Legend and former New York Liberty player Sue Wicks to Make Special Appearances During Jr. NBA Clinics

NBA Legend and former New York Knicks player John Starks and NBA champion Ron Harper will make special appearances during Jr. NBA basketball clinics hosted by the NBA and WNBA. The Jr. NBA clinics will provide youth participants with the opportunity to hone their dribbling, passing, and shooting skills alongside members of the NBA family.

Saturday, October 1 John Starks, Ron Harper and Sue Wicks

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Champion and NHL All-Star Tuukka Rask to Appear at NHL Experience

Stanley Cup Champion goalie Tuukka Rask will help kids put their hockey skills on display with a special appearance at the NHL Accuracy Challenge.

Saturday, October 1 at 11am

ESPN

Celebrate the Power of Sports with ESPN and Special Olympics with Exclusive Appearances by ESPN Hosts Victoria Arlen, Cassidy Hubbarth, Phil Murphy and Tony Reali.

ESPN believes that, at its very best, sports uplift the human spirit and uses the power of sport to positively address society's needs. ESPN's support and sponsorship of Special Olympics is a perfect example of using sport to promote social inclusion and acceptance. Fans are welcome to join ESPN and experience fun and inclusive sports activities, photos with ESPN personalities and an interactive digital experience that can be shared socially with friends.

Saturday, October 1 – 12pm Phil Murphy; 2pm Tony Reali

Sunday, October 2 – 12pm Victoria Arlen; 2pm Cassidy Hubbarth

DJ Performances

TelevisaUnivision

DJ Anthony Rey and DJ C-Lo of La X 96.3 FM El RITMO DE NEW YORK are bringing the beats to the streets during PaleyWKND.

Saturday, October 1 from 2-6 pm

Opening Night Preview and Reception

DJ Spinderella to Perform at Exclusive Opening Night Preview

PaleyWKND kicks kicking off with a Members-only opening night celebration with music provided by DJ Spinderella.

Friday, September 30 from 6-9 pm

Josh Horowitz, host for MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount+ and the podcast, Happy, Sad, Confused, will broadcast live with actor Colin Hanks to discuss his newest project "A Friend of the Family".

"Happy Sad Confused" is MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount+ host Josh Horowitz's weekly interview podcast. Since 2014, Josh has welcomed the greatest actors and filmmakers of our time for thoughtful and relaxed conversations about their careers. From actors like Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson to filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan to living legends like Al Pacino and Jane Fonda, the guest list is unparalleled.



Friday, September 30 7:15 pm

PaleyWKND VIP Access with a Paley Center Membership

Throughout the weekend, Paley Center Members will enjoy VIP access with exclusive, Members-only hours, Paley Member fast-track lanes, exclusive celebrity, athlete, and character meet & greets, as well as an invitation to the Red Carpet Preview Cocktail Reception, which kicks off PaleyWKND on Friday, September 30. The Paley Center for Media invites all New Yorkers and visitors to officially join its special membership community and enjoy these and other benefits year-round. Please note individual and family memberships are fully tax deductible.

Stay up to date on announcements and additions to the PaleyWKND lineup at PaleyWKND.org.

Events and participants subject to change.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, The Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, The Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information, please visit www.PaleyWKND.org

Members of the media can find press assets here .

