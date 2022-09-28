Sonepar Selects Penske Truck Leasing to Provide New Electric Light-Duty Fleet of Ford E-Transits in USA

READING, Pa., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonepar has selected Penske Truck Leasing to provide its new light-duty electric fleet. Penske Truck Leasing is in the process of delivering nine Ford E-Transit all-electric cargo vans to support the initiative.

These vehicles will be used for regional product deliveries in California, Maryland, Minnesota and Washington state. Penske provides Sonepar with the vehicles, lease financing, comprehensive preventive maintenance program, 24/7 roadside assistance, and the capability to charge these electric vehicles at its locations.

As a leading distributor in the U.S., Sonepar's fleet provides the delivery of much-needed electrical, industrial and safety products to a variety of customers including electrical contractors, industrial electrical OEMs, electric utilities and commercial and institutional buildings.

Sonepar operating companies acquiring the new vehicles include North Coast Electric, Independent Electric Supply, OneSource Distributors, Capital Electric Supply and Viking Electric. The five electrical distribution companies are the first in the company's history to use light-duty electric vehicles in the U.S.

"We recognize that electrification of the transportation sector is integral to the sustainability goals of our organization – and the world," said Ray Brown, vice president of transportation at Sonepar. "We're excited to pilot a new EV truck program to test the viability of an electric truck as we plan for future fleet investments."

Penske has been among the first truck rental and leasing companies to test and offer the electric, zero-tailpipe emission Ford E-Transit. The E-Transit is designed to serve a wide range of commercial industries, providing a choice of eight configurations, including a cargo van with three roof heights and three lengths, chassis cab and cutaway models. The E-Transit is the first all-electric full-size cargo van from a full-line automaker in North America and the fully electric version of the Ford Transit.

Patrick Watt, vice president alternative vehicle and emerging technology, Penske Truck Leasing: "We are very pleased to support Sonepar's sustainability efforts in the U.S. with the introduction of the Ford E-Transit to their fleet across a range of geographies. We are confident it will fit in well with their existing operations."

Sonepar is an independent, family-owned business with global market leadership in the B-to-B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services, and solutions. Sonepar entered the U.S. in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar serves the market through a network of companies with over 400 locations nationwide. For more information, visit soneparusa.com.

